GTT Wins Visionary Spotlight Awards for Best Technology in Both SD-WAN and Managed Services from ChannelVision

ARLINGTON, Va., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications Inc., a leading global provider of secure cloud networking solutions for multinational organizations, announced the company has won ChannelVision Magazine’s 2024 Visionary Spotlight Awards for Best Technology in Software-Defined Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN) and Managed Services. The Visionary Spotlight Awards recognize outstanding products, services and deployments based on evaluation criteria including overall innovation, future industry impact, feature set differentiation, ease of use and interoperability.



“GTT is honored to be recognized by ChannelVision for our industry-leading SD-WAN and Managed Services offerings,” said Mia Martuscelli, GTT channel chief and senior vice president of indirect channel. “GTT’s solutions enable global businesses to efficiently and reliably connect people and machines to their critical cloud applications and data, anywhere in the world. GTT supports its partners and customers by delivering on a global set of diverse requirements through one seamless platform and experience.”

“Congratulations to all of our winners,” said Beka Business Media Founder and ChannelVision Magazine Publisher Berge Kaprelian. “For a year that saw a record number of nominations, I can proudly say that all VSA recipients — spanning Overall Excellence, Business Technology and Service Provider Technology — have made outstanding strides that warrant distinction.”

GTT won Visionary Spotlight Awards in the following categories:

SD-WAN

GTT SD-WAN gives customers a flexible and reliable way to ensure their networks can easily adjust to support the wide variety of applications they rely on to enable critical efforts like cloud adoption and hybrid work. As a fully or co-managed service, GTT SD-WAN improves network performance while reducing the total cost of ownership. GTT provides management and monitoring tools customers need for agile changes to support network and application performance.

Managed Services

GTT Managed Services allow customers to keep pace with emerging technologies while simplifying their enterprise networks so they can focus on what they do best — running their businesses. GTT Managed Networking Services include CPE, proactive monitoring and end-to-end management. GTT also offers additional managed security solutions such as Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Managed Firewall and DDoS Protection that help to protect, prevent, detect and respond to cyberattacks.

The Visionary Spotlight Awards are the latest in a recent series of industry and channel accolades received by GTT. In May 2024, GTT was recognized by Cradlepoint as Managed Services Partner of the Year and included in Channel Company’s 2024 CRN500 Solution Provider 500 list.

About GTT

GTT is a leading global provider of secure cloud networking solutions for multinational organizations. We design and deliver solutions that leverage advanced cloud, networking and security technologies. We complement our solutions with a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the world. We serve thousands of national and multinational companies with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN, security, Internet, voice and other connectivity options. Our services are uniquely enabled by our top-ranked, global, Tier 1 IP backbone spanning six continents. The company culture is built on a customer-first service experience reinforced by our commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement in our business, environmental, social and governance practices. For more information, visit gtt.net.

