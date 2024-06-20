Merlin Chain Launches Merlin's Adventure: A 210 Million $MERL Ecosystem Grant Program

Singapore , June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merlin Chain, the leading Bitcoin Layer-2 (BTC L2) ecosystem, is proud to announce the launch of Merlin's Adventure, an ecosystem grant program designed to support and empower builders who contribute to the adoption and advancement of Merlin Chain. With a total of 210 million $MERL tokens allocated for the program, Merlin Chain aims to cultivate user-centric, innovative, and Bitcoin native applications, thereby accelerating the growth of the BTC L2 ecosystem.







Merlin Chain has achieved significant milestones over the past 12 months, boasting the largest Total Value Locked (TVL), the most developers, and the most robust community among BTC L2 projects. To further invigorate the ecosystem, Merlin's Adventure welcomes innovative and dedicated builders from around the globe to apply for grants in five key categories: User Experience Pioneer, BTC Native Assets Innovator, Merlin Visibility Trailblazer, Ecosystem Engagement Leader, and Bitcoin Innovation Pathfinder.

Merlin's Adventure offers a comprehensive support package for selected projects, including:

Funding: Each project will be rewarded up to 1,000,000 $MERL for each milestone achieved, with a total of 210,000,000 $MERL allocated for the program. Networking: Access to investor relations, ecosystem partnerships, developer networks, media resources, influencers, and local communities. Technical Support: 24/7 technical assistance, infrastructures & tools, security audits, and workshops. Marketing Support: AMAs, online & offline events, and ecosystem campaigns. Strategy & Product Advice: Regular reviews on product milestones, growth strategies, business mentoring, and market insights.\





The application process for Merlin's Adventure is now open and will continue on a rolling basis. Interested projects should submit a pitch deck that includes their proposal, product progress & roadmap, team background, and other essential details. The Merlin Chain Ecosystem Team will review applications and select projects for interviews, which will include a 30-minute online pitch & product demo, followed by a Q&A session.

In addition to the Merlin Chain Ecosystem Team's assessment, the Merlin Community will play a pivotal role in the decision-making process. All grant applications will be shared on a public platform, inviting constructive feedback from other projects and partners. A voting mechanism will also be introduced in the future, allowing the community to vote for their favorite projects using $MERL tokens.

Selected projects will be announced on a rolling basis, followed by a PR schedule that includes social media promotion, spotlight articles, and AMAs. The Merlin Team will distribute the $MERL grants in stages based on achieved milestones while providing continuous support for the development and growth of the ecosystem projects.

Speaking on the development, a representative of Merlin Chain noted "We believe that the Bitcoin ecosystem has immense potential to foster boundless innovative applications for BTC Hodlers," "By launching Merlin's Adventure, we aim to support and collaborate with passionate builders and enthusiastic individuals who share our vision of making Bitcoin fun again."

For more information about Merlin's Adventure and to apply for the grant program, please visit the Merlin's notion page .

About Merlin Chain

Merlin Chain is a native Bitcoin Layer2 committed to empowering Bitcoin's native assets, protocols, and products on Layer1 through its Layer2 network. Merlin Chain integrates a ZK-Rollup network, decentralized oracle network, and on-chain BTC fraud proof modules. With over 3.5 billion TVL locked within 30 days of its mainnet launch, Merlin Chain is backed by Bitmap Tech, a premier OG team with an overall market cap exceeding $500 million.

