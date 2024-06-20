Hill International to Provide Construction Management Services for Terminal Expansion at Fresno Yosemite International Airport

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. and SAN JOSE, Calif., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International, Inc., delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was selected by the City of Fresno Airports Department to provide construction management consulting services for the Terminal Expansion project at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT). This commercial and military airport in Fresno, CA, serves as a major gateway to Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia National Parks. It offers a range of domestic and international flights, playing a pivotal role in connecting California's Central Valley to the rest of the United States and the world.



The multi-phase project aims to enhance the passenger experience by adding a new terminal concourse, increasing capacity to meet passenger demand, and improving safety, security, and operational efficiency for both domestic and international flights. The project includes constructing a new terminal concourse and hold room with two new jet bridge swing gates for domestic and international use, as well as adding four concession retail spaces and a new and remodeled tenant office facility. It also involves building a new federal inspection service (FIS) facility with an attached arrivals lobby and outdoor plaza, expanding the passenger screening checkpoint, and installing a new Checked Baggage Inspection System (CBIS) along with remodeling the baggage makeup area and baggage conveyor.

Additionally, the project will demolish the existing FIS facility and complete significant exterior paving, sitework, parking facilities, and related infrastructure upgrades. Overall, the project will expand the airport to meet current and future needs, incorporate ADA improvements, enhance the travel experience, and provide increased travel options for the region.

Hill’s services will include establishing project management and quality assurance protocols, engaging with stakeholders, assessing contractor performance and project budgets, and overseeing on-site inspection, staffing reviews, constructability assessments, and value engineering.

Andrew Kreck, PE, CCM, First Vice President, Northern California Operations, said of the award: “We're thrilled to be a part of Fresno Yosemite International Airport's terminal expansion. This project is a great opportunity for Hill to contribute to the region's growth, and we're eager to help shape a facility that will improve the travel experience and meet the evolving needs of passengers and airlines alike.”

"Our team is excited to apply our global experience to meet the growing demands of air travel, focusing on enhancing operational efficiencies and improving the passenger experience,” says Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf S. Ghali. “This effort aligns with our mission to develop infrastructure that makes a positive impact on communities and economies."

