Reading Partners Promotes Educational Equity with New Initiatives and Collaborations

Oakland, CA, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reading Partners, a national education nonprofit that mobilizes community volunteers to provide proven literacy tutoring to elementary students, announced two initiatives and partnerships aimed at expanding its impact and promoting educational equity.

Through a collaboration with AT&T's new digital learning platform, The Achievery , Reading Partners will develop 50 video lessons focused on building essential literacy skills throughout the year. The Achievery delivers rich and entertaining educational content and literacy resources that help promote learning everywhere. Reading Partners’ popular video lessons are now available for free to students, parents, teachers, and caregivers on The Achievery.

"We are proud to collaborate with AT&T on The Achievery to deliver literacy resources that help promote learning everywhere – at home, in the community, or in the classroom," said Reading Partners CEO Adeola Whitney. “We believe reading is a civil right and are thrilled to be translating our proven literacy instruction into video lessons through this free digital portal.”

Reading Partners has also launched its new "Powered by Reading Partners" model, which provides partners with high-quality literacy materials, training, and implementation support. Schools, afterschool programs, and community centers can leverage Reading Partners' resources and expertise to effectively deliver literacy tutoring. An example of this work in action can be seen here .

"Our team works in lockstep with partners to provide personalized literacy programming based on the science of reading," said Whitney. "The Powered by Reading Partners model allows us to expand our reach and empower more organizations supporting students' literacy development."

Both initiatives reflect Reading Partners' commitment to promoting educational equity through innovative approaches and community collaboration. By partnering with organizations in new ways, Reading Partners aims to amplify its impact and support learning for all students.

For more information about partnering with Reading Partners, visit Transcend’s Innovative Models Exchange or reach out to Jennifer.Joyce@readingpartners.org .

For media inquiries, please contact Jen Peters at peters@collaborativecommunications.com .

About Reading Partners

For nearly 25 years, Reading Partners has helped empower students to succeed in school and beyond by engaging community volunteers to provide proven, one-on-one literacy tutoring. Since its founding, the national nonprofit organization has mobilized over 85,000 community volunteers to provide nearly 3 million individualized literacy tutoring sessions to more than 80,000 elementary school students in over 550 under-resourced schools across ten states and the District of Columbia. Visit readingpartners.org to learn more about our program impact and our Reading Partners Connects online program innovation, or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram. Reading Partners is a proud AmeriCorps service partner and has been endorsed by The New York Times and featured on The TODAY Show and GMA.

About Philanthropy & Social Innovation at AT&T

We’re committed to advancing education, creating opportunities, strengthening communities and improving lives. As part of our company wide commitment to address the digital divide, we launched AT&T Connected Learning® to invest in connectivity and technology, digital literacy and education solutions to help today’s learners succeed inside and outside of the classroom. Since 2008, we’ve committed to programs that help millions of students across all 50 states and around the world, particularly those in underserved communities.

