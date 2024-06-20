Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET) Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Final Assay Results from Vik Zone Rock Sampling Program

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET), a Canada-based company focused on advancing promising early-stage district-scale mineral properties, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio news release covers TMET’s release of the final assay results from its 2023 rock sampling program focused on the Vik Zone at its Kolos Copper-Gold Project.



Torr Metals has announced the final assay results from its 2023 rock sampling program and delineation of a robust ZTEM geophysical anomaly at the newly defined Vik Zone, which is part of the company’s wholly owned Kolos Copper-Gold Project. In addition, the company reported that it has completed its early reconnaissance field-sampling program. The program included coverage over newly acquired ground to the north and east assays pending for 27 outcrop and float rock grab samples.

“We are strongly encouraged by these promising results, which validate our meticulous exploration strategy at the Kolos Project,” said Torr Metals president and CEO Malcolm Dorsey. “The rock grab sample grades are in-line with comparisons we have made in the region, and we have confirmed surface mineralization in outcrop within all of our high-priority target zones, positioning us with prime starting locations for future drilling. With the recent expansion we have identified and sampled new exploration targets, strengthening our position for the upcoming 2024 field season with potential for multiple new grassroots discoveries in addition to our established drill-ready targets, significantly enhancing the long-term growth potential of our project and driving further value for our shareholders.”

About Torr Metals Inc.

Torr Metals is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration potential of the ~240-kilometer Kolos Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane in central British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 5, with the project being favorably located 23 kilometers north of the city of Merritt and 286 kilometers by highway from Vancouver, British Columbia.

For more information about the company, please visit www.TorrMetals.com

