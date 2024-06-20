VERB’s MARKET.live Unveils Major TikTok Shop Technology Expansion

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the trailblazing force behind MARKET.live, is thrilled to announce a first-of-its-kind groundbreaking expanded tech integration with TikTok Shop, empowering TikTok Shop creators and brands to offer custom merchandise directly through their TikTok shop, utilizing their TikTok Shop handle, without the burden of inventory management costs. Utilizing this new tech, TikTok Shop sellers can produce and sell custom bespoke inventory on-demand, on a per order basis, as and when a customer places the order, eliminating odd-lot inventory costs, breakage, and other inventory management expenses. This exciting new expansion of VERB’s technology integration with TikTok Shop is expected to result in increased margins and increased profits for TikTok Shop sellers working with MARKET.live, as well as increased revenue for VERB. This technology integration with TikTok Shop marks a significant leap in social commerce.



Among the first to launch this new technology is well-known motivational speaker, author, entrepreneur, philanthropist and all around media maven, David Meltzer , who immediately embraced this cutting-edge technology for his TikTok Shop to service his impressive 880K+ followers. Using this technology during his livestreams, David Meltzer will now be able to simply toggle on a button in his dashboard and offer custom branded merchandise, such as T-Shirts, hats, and other branded merchandise for sale to his fans and followers without incurring any inventory carrying costs.

Sellers using this new tech need not struggle with trying to predict how many items of a particular size or a particular color they need to buy and store in inventory in the hope that those are the items that are eventually purchased. This seamless selling experience allows TikTok creators, brands and other sellers to monetize their customer and fan base in a much more effective and profitable manner.

"We are excited to unveil this revolutionary expanded integration with TikTok Shop," states Rory J. Cutaia, VERB CEO. "By eliminating the costs and difficulties associated with inventory management and control, we’ve essentially eliminated the barriers to entry for tens of thousands of creators that seek to capitalize on the enormous potential that livestream shopping represents, particularly on TikTok."

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) is a market leader in interactive video-based sales applications. The Company’s MARKET.live platform is a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment, where hundreds of retailers, brands, creators and influencers can monetize their base of fans and followers across social media channels. Brands, retailers and creators that join MARKET.live have the ability to broadcast livestream shopping events simultaneously on numerous social media channels, including TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, among others, as well as on MARKET.live, reaching exponentially larger audiences. Creators and entrepreneurs that join MARKET.live’s drop ship program and TikTok affiliate program can earn income selling products from popular MARKET.live retailers. The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates creator studios in Los Alamitos, California and Philadelphia, PA.

