Smart for Life to Attend the International Society of Sports Nutrition’s 2024 Conference

MIAMI, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a prominent leader in the Health & Wellness sector specializing in the marketing and manufacturing of nutritional supplements and foods, today announced its participation in the International Society of Sports Nutrition’s 2024 Conference. The conference, officially titled the ISSN 21st Annual Conference and Expo, is scheduled to take place June 18-20, 2024 in Bonita Springs, FL, providing an excellent platform for Smart for Life to grow its brand and engage with potential acquisition and strategic partners.



The ISSN 21st Annual Conference and Expo is a premier event that brings together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals dedicated to advancing the field of sports nutrition. Smart for Life's presence at this conference highlights its commitment to expanding its influence and exploring new opportunities within the sports nutrition segment of the nutraceutical industry.

“Our participation in the ISSN Conference represents a strategic effort to broaden our reach and strengthen our position in the sports nutrition market,” stated Darren Minton, CEO of Smart for Life. “We look forward to engaging with industry leaders, exploring potential partnerships, and identifying acquisition opportunities that align with our growth strategy. Smart for Life continues to support the expanding dialogue surrounding science-based sports nutrition and contributing to the broader sports nutrition community at large.”

Smart for Life will have a dedicated representative at the conference to meet with companies interested in collaboration and business development. Attendees interested in scheduling a meeting with Smart for Life during the ISSN event are encouraged to contact the company directly to arrange appointments. Meetings will focus on exploring avenues for collaboration that can drive mutual growth and innovation, encompassing a wide range of opportunities from acquisitions to strategic partnerships.

For media inquiries or to schedule interviews with Smart for Life representatives, please contact: media@smartforlifecorp.com.

About the International Society of Sports Nutrition (ISSN)

The International Society of Sports Nutrition (ISSN) is a non-profit academic society dedicated to promoting the science and application of evidence-based sports nutrition and supplementation. The ISSN is one of the world's leaders in providing science-based sports nutrition and supplement information. ISSN’s peer-reviewed journal (JISSN), conferences, and attendees are the key influencers and thought-leaders in the sports nutrition and supplement field. For more information about ISSN, please visit: www.sportsnutritionsociety.org.

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is an emerging growth company in the nutraceutical industry, committed to delivering innovative solutions that promote Health & Wellness. With a focus on research-driven formulations and consumer-centric approaches, Smart for Life is dedicated to redefining the boundaries of nutritional science. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and products. Structured as a publicly held holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary and related products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company recently concluded the execution of a restructuring plan including recapitalization of the Company with equity and debt financings, the sale of certain non-performing assets, the sale and leaseback of the Company’s 18,000 sq. ft. Doral manufacturing facility and the successful liquidation of the Company’s senior debt facility. In addition, the Company converted substantial debt obligations to equity materially improving the Company’s balance sheet. The Company has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Purely Optimal Nutrition, which is expected to add additional revenue and EBITDA. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Smart for Life’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although Smart for Life believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Smart for Life does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. No assurances can be made that Smart for Life will successfully acquire its acquisition targets. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause Smart for Life’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this press release is intended for general knowledge only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment for specific medical conditions. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. This information is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Investor Relations Contact

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

SMFL@crescendo-ir.com