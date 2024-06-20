Avalon GloboCare Provides Update on the Launch of the KetoAir Breathalyzer at Hack Your Health by KetoCon 2024 Conference

FREEHOLD, N.J., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (“Avalon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALBT), a developer of innovative cell-based technology, cellular therapy and precision diagnostics, today provided an update on the launch of the KetoAir™ breathalyzer device and related accessories in the U.S. at the Hack Your Health by KetoCon 2024 Conference that was held on May 31 to June 2, 2024 in Austin, Texas.



“We're excited to report the successful launch of KetoAir™ breathalyzer sales in the U.S. at the Hack Your Health conference,” stated David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Avalon GloboCare. “The booth at the event attracted a diverse group of potential clients and partners, including doctors, disease management companies, health and keto coaches, consumers, keto product manufacturers, and keto service providers interested in establishing a marketplace on our app and device. Additionally, there was significant interest from brick-and-mortar retailers, key opinion leaders (KOLs), and influencers. At the conference, we introduced the Zero to Keto program for health and keto coaches and announced that we expect to start taking retail sales orders from consumers later this month, once the first shipment arrives at our U.S. distribution center. We believe the KetoAir™ breathalyzer will fill a market gap with its non-invasive daily test, offering a competitive edge due to its improved precision and effectiveness. Consumers can purchase the KetoAir™ breathalyzer later this month exclusively at our newly designed website, KetoAir.com.”

KetoAir™ is a cutting-edge breathalyzer featuring Hot App shareable technology with AI-enabled software, specifically engineered for ketogenic health management (United States FDA registration number: 3026284320). By leveraging the nano-sensor-based technology and AI algorithms, the KetoAir™ breathalyzer is designed not only to assess the ketosis status of its individual user but to also seamlessly record diet and exercise details directly into the KetoAir™ app, accessible on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The FDA-registered KetoAirTM breathalyzer empowers users to take control of their health and wellness journey. Utilizing advanced breath testing nano-technology, aligned with the app's AI nutritionist, it offers personalized nutritional and exercise recommendations tailored to individual health goals. The Company believes this novel feature sets a new standard in the market, providing users with a holistic solution to monitor and optimize their ketosis state and body fat burning rate. The “Blow to Know” technology aims to deliver precise and immediate results achievable with a single exhale, empowering users to monitor how various foods and activities influence their ketone levels.

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: ALBT) is a commercial stage company dedicated to developing and delivering innovative, transformative, precision diagnostics and clinical laboratory services. Avalon is working to establish a leading role in the innovation of diagnostic testing, utilizing proprietary technology to deliver precise, genetics-driven results. The Company also provides laboratory services, offering a broad portfolio of diagnostic tests, including drug testing, toxicology, and a broad array of test services, from general bloodwork to anatomic pathology, and urine toxicology. For more information about Avalon GloboCare, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com.

For the latest updates on Avalon GloboCare’s developments, please follow our twitter at @avalongc_avco

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact, including statements regarding the ability to enter into a definitive agreement, as well as the Company’s commercialization, distribution and sales of KetoAir and the product’s ability to compete with other testing methods for determining ketosis. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact Information:

Avalon GloboCare Corp.

4400 Route 9, Suite 3100

Freehold, NJ 07728

PR@Avalon-GloboCare.com

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020 Ext. 304

albt@crescendo-ir.com