The Advertising Research Foundation Renews Call For Move To TV-Accessible Households as Basis of TV Audience Measurement

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Advertising Research Foundation (ARF) today renewed its call for a migration from the traditional basis of measurement, “TV Households,” to the more comprehensive “TV-accessible” households. Data from the DASH 2023 TV Universe Study , released to licensees earlier this year, show that 6% of U.S. households now watch TV exclusively on mobile devices, an increase of more than a million homes since 2022. Driven primarily by younger viewers, the rise of device-only TV households highlights the need to redefine the basis of TV audience measurement to include all households consuming TV signals, not just those who own TV sets.



The ARF first called for the adoption of TV-accessible (TVA) households in March 2023 , based on the results of DASH 2022. “TV set-less” viewing has gone up significantly in the intervening year, increasing the urgency of the shift the ARF is proposing.

Run annually in collaboration with NORC at the University of Chicago and a technical committee of measurement experts, DASH produces a dynamic data map of how Americans connect to and consume TV. Conducted online, in-person and by phone, DASH is based on a national probability sample of more than 10,000 adults to produce reliable, projectable results for the benefit of the media industry.

"The trend toward TV access exclusively on mobile devices shows no signs of letting up, particularly because younger households drive the trend. Not surprisingly, younger households are behind many of the dynamics changing the shape of TV, as highlighted in the DASH 2023 report," said Paul Donato, Chief Research Officer at the ARF.

Select Highlights of the DASH 2023 Report

Penetration of paid AVOD services more than doubled in 2023, to nearly half of US households . Reflecting a shift back to ad-supported TV, paid AVOD penetration rose from 17% in 2022 to 45% in 2023, while the penetration of SVOD services fell from 79% to 72%.



DASH 2023 includes more granular at-home viewership signals, an expanded question set on out-of-home viewing and a new section on FASTs. In addition, DASH 2023 includes a longitudinal sub-sample of more than 3,000 respondents who also took the DASH survey in 2022, which enables in-depth analysis of switching dynamics. The newly released DASH 2023 report draws on that data.

The mission of the DASH program is simple: to produce a reliable standard for TV universe estimation that is accessible and useful to providers across the industry. For more information about the DASH program and options for licensing the data, visit the DASH website or email DASH@theARF.org.

