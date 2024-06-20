Intapp DealCloud wins Investor Relations Technology category at the Drawdown Awards 2024

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, today announced that it won the Investor Relations Technology category at The Drawdown Awards 2024.



The awards recognize outstanding achievements in private equity across 32 categories during 2023. Service provider categories honor suppliers and vendors that have demonstrated expertise in their delivery of services and advice to the private equity fund community. They were judged by chief financial officers, chief operating officers, heads of technology, and general counsels at private equity firms.

“We’re happy to be named the winner of the Investor Relations Technology category at this year’s Drawdown Award,” said Erin Guinan, General Manager of DealCloud at Intapp. “The award is a testament to how Intapp DealCloud has become the investor relations solution practitioners rely on to fully understand — and illustrate — their firm’s fund performance and progress towards fundraising goals.”

Intapp DealCloud is a data-powered platform built for capital markets firms that centralizes critical proprietary and third-party data. It provides investor relations teams with the insights they need to make strategic decisions and win limited partnerships. Access to real-time data and analytics helps IR professionals cultivate existing and prospective investor relationships, simplify fundraising efforts, maintain visibility into investor developments, and collaborate across teams. Using Applied AI, DealCloud helps modernize investor relations processes and accelerate potential fund commitments through every stage of the process.

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on X, formerly Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

