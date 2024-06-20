Broadcom’s Symantec Cloud Secure Web Gateway Receives FedRAMP Authorization

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced its Symantec Cloud Secure Web Gateway (SWG) solution received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) authorization, further expanding Broadcom's portfolio of FedRAMP authorized solutions for the U.S. sector. Symantec Cloud SWG delivers comprehensive, cloud-hosted security for U.S. federal agencies adopting a Security Service Edge (SSE) architecture. The solution enables U.S. federal agencies to cost-effectively migrate security services from on-premises data centers to cloud-native services without sacrificing security or designing new policy and workflows.



This FedRAMP authorized service is available as part of Symantec Gov Cloud – Web Protection to deliver one solution with flexible deployment options. Many federal agencies still have requirements to support on-premises security environments as they migrate to the cloud. Gov Cloud – Web Protection uniquely provides cloud-hosted security while also supporting full licensing of Symantec’s network security solutions. Customers can choose to deploy security components on-premises or use the cloud. Gov Cloud – Web Protection includes market-leading Symantec Secure Web Gateway, Reverse Proxy, Deep Content Inspection, Management Center and Cloud Reporting, Intelligence Services for application visibility and control, and Full-Traffic Decryption.

Key Benefits of Symantec Gov Cloud - Web Protection

Protects users, devices, and data from known and unknown threats across all locations (remote, branch, and HQ). Deploys across a cloud-native, highly scalable, and performance-intensive infrastructure built on top of a leading cloud service provider. This is the same backbone that delivers YouTube, Google Search, and other world-class services.

Simplify and streamline purchasing, provisioning, training, and management, through simple user-based licensing that supports cloud, on-prem, or hybrid deployments.

Provides a strong foundation for Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), facilitating secure and fast web access for any user, from any device, from any location.



“Numerous U.S. Federal agencies rely on Symantec security solutions to protect mission-critical data, resources, and thousands of users,” said Rob Greer, vice president and general manager of the Enterprise Security Group at Broadcom. “With Symantec's Cloud SWG solution now achieving FedRAMP Authorized status, these agencies know their security needs are met and they can transition to the cloud at their own pace. We are excited about this achievement that shows our commitment to securing federal agencies and ensuring the highest protection standards are met."

“Obtaining FedRAMP certification is a critical step for establishing trust with U.S. federal agencies moving their infrastructure to the cloud,” said Frank Dickson, Group Vice President, Security & Trust at IDC. “This rigorous certification not only ensures the security and compliance of cloud solutions but also opens a gateway for security solution vendors to better serve the stringent needs of the federal space.”

You can find Symantec Gov Cloud Security on the FedRAMP Marketplace here .

You can find more information on Broadcom’s certification and compliance testing reports here .

