Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) (the “Company”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer, which expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 18, 2024.



Based on the preliminary count by Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, the depositary for the tender offer (the “Depositary”), a total of 14,392.5 shares (none of which were tendered by notice of guaranteed delivery) of the Company’s Common Stock were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or below the purchase price of $925 per share.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the tender offer, and based on the preliminary count by the Depositary, the Company expects to accept for payment a total of 14,392.5 shares of its Common Stock at a price of $925 per share, for an aggregate cost of approximately $13.3 million, excluding fees and expenses relating to the tender offer. The Company expects to accept for purchase all of the shares that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or below the purchase price of $925 per share, without the need for proration. The shares expected to be accepted for payment represent approximately 0.2% of the shares of Common Stock that were issued and outstanding as of June 18, 2024.

As previously announced, the Company has agreed, following the completion of the tender offer, to purchase from Carolina Coca-Cola Bottling Investments, Inc. (“CCCBI”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company, at the purchase price equal to the price paid by the Company in the tender offer, a number of shares of Common Stock such that CCCBI would beneficially own 21.5% of the Company’s outstanding shares of Common Stock immediately following the closing of the repurchase (calculated assuming all issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s Class B Common Stock are converted into Common Stock and taking into account the shares of Common Stock purchased in the tender offer) (the “Share Repurchase”). Based on the shares of Common Stock the Company expects to accept for payment in the tender offer, the Company expects to purchase 598,619 shares of Common Stock from CCCBI in the Share Repurchase, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $553.7 million.

“When we announced our tender offer, we were optimistic it would provide the opportunity to purchase a significant amount of our outstanding shares,” said J. Frank Harrison, III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “While the number of shares tendered fell short of our maximum offer, we are pleased we will purchase approximately $567 million of value when considering both the tender offer and shares purchased from The Coca-Cola Company.”

“We view the undersubscribed tender offer as a clear indication that stockholders believe our shares were undervalued at the time of the announcement,” Mr. Harrison continued. “We appreciate the confidence our stockholders continue to express in our business. We remain committed to our strategy of investing in our teammates, investing in our business and taking actions to build long-term value for our stockholders. We will continue to discuss with our Board prudent uses of capital to create stockholder value and look forward to communicating our plans with you in the coming months.”

The number of shares expected to be purchased in the tender offer and the Share Repurchase and the purchase price per share are preliminary and subject to change. The preliminary information contained in this press release is subject to confirmation by the Depositary. The final number of shares to be purchased in the tender offer and the Share Repurchase and the final purchase price per share will be announced following the completion by the Depositary of the confirmation process. Payment for the shares accepted for purchase pursuant to the tender offer will occur promptly thereafter. The closing of the Share Repurchase is expected to occur on the 11th business day after the expiration of the tender offer, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to the closing.

