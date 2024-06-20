GrowTal Wins “Freelancer Hiring Innovation of the Year” in the 2024 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowTal, the premier marketplace for quickly and efficiently hiring top-level marketing professionals, today announced its recognition as the RemoteTech Breakthrough Freelancer Hiring Innovation of the Year award winner. The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards 2024 is a globally recognized program highlighting innovative leaders in the remote workforce and technology space, honoring previous winners such as Deel, Eptura, Gusto, Mitel, Remote, RingCentral, Slack, and Workday.



GrowTal serves startups and agencies needing pre-vetted high-caliber professionals, such as fractional CMOs, and has seen success with a 7x increase in revenue and a 4x increase in client base. GrowTal values a trusted match process for partnerships between businesses and employees. It aims to continuously improve by offering quick accessibility to talent and flexible, personalized matches for business needs.

"We are honored to receive this award, which embodies the dedication we bring to empower independent marketers to leverage their valued expertise to businesses of all sizes. As we enter the next growth stage, we are excited to continue innovating our offering through collaborative teams and technology,” said Bryan Karas, Founder & CEO of GrowTal.

GrowTal remains steadfast in its mission to redefine the hiring process for marketing experts, driving innovation and excellence now and for years to come.

For more information on the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program, visit ​​ https://remotetechbreakthrough.com/ .

About GrowTal

GrowTal is the premier talent marketplace for effortlessly securing top remote marketing experts. Our platform seamlessly connects companies with elite marketing talent, eliminating the need for expensive recruitment efforts and the risks associated with traditional hiring practices.

Founded in 2019 by Bryan Karas, a former Facebook executive and current CEO of digital marketing agency Playbook Media , GrowTal is headquartered in Los Angeles and supported by private investors. Leveraging our platform, clients effortlessly find, evaluate, and connect with independent contractors offering professional marketing services. For further details, visit GrowTal.com or engage with us on LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter) , Facebook , and Instagram .