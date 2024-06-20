PIXM and Carahsoft Partner to Make Anti-Phishing Security Solutions Available to the Public Sector

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIXM, a computer vision cyber security startup, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as PIXM’s Public Sector distributor, making its solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners and The Quilt contracts.



“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft as an emerging cybersecurity vendor addressing the unprecedented volume of phishing attacks targeting the U.S. Public Sector,” said Chris Cleveland, CEO at PIXM Security. “Our solutions address the immediate need for AI-powered Phishing Protection that leverages computer vision within the browser to proactively shield Government employees from phishing attacks at the point of interaction.”

PIXM safeguards the Public Sector against phishing attacks in real-time through its AI-powered browser plug-in. Leveraging computer vision technology, PIXM Phishing Protection accurately discerns between legitimate and malicious web pages, promptly alerting users to potential threats and phishing attempts. The Threat Visibility Dashboard offers Government agencies valuable insights into user behavior and emerging phishing threats.

With complete visibility into phishing attempts and user interactions, PIXM’s dashboard empowers Public Sector teams to make informed security decisions and proactively strengthen their defenses. PIXM’s preemptive plug-in browser also mitigates the risk of compromised accounts and data breaches, enhancing security posture within agencies.

“We look forward to assisting PIXM in scaling its reach and impact within the Public Sector,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “Carahsoft and our reseller partners recognize the importance of anti-phishing solutions for the Government to safeguard their critical assets, and our partnership with PIXM will ensure agencies can effectively address evolving cyber threats. Together, we're committed to enhancing the security posture of the Public Sector and protecting sensitive information vital for preserving national security and public trust.”

About PIXM

PIXM believes organizations have the right to defend their users against the next generation of spear phishing with easy-to-use AI technology. The modern phishing attack landscape has evolved. Sophisticated phishing messages are not only reaching the inbox and getting clicked, but they are reaching users through Google Docs, Adobe files, Slack, and many other attack vectors. We believe phishing is solvable with AI-powered protection in the browser, protecting users from all the links they click on.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

