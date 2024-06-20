Bit-Wizards Makes Inc.’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

Fort Walton Beach, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bit-Wizards has been named to Inc.’s annual Best Workplaces list for the eighth year! Prominently featured on Inc.com, the list results from a comprehensive measurement of American companies that excel in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.



“Each year, Inc.’s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. “We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we’re proud that the program is highly selective.”

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.



Founded on a set of strategically crafted Core Values, Bit-Wizards founders Vince Mayfield and Louis Erickson have focused on putting people first since day one. These core values not only shape the company’s culture internally but also set the standard for how Wizards interact with clients and the community at large.

“Winning Inc 5000's Best Places to Work for the eighth year in a row is a reflection of the incredible dedication, collaboration, and passion of our team. Our company thrives because we prioritize our people, creating a culture where everyone can excel and feel valued.”

-Louis Erickson, Chief Operating Officer

###

About Bit-Wizards



Bit-Wizards is an award-winning managed IT company. Founded in 2000 and recognized for excellence at the national, regional, and state levels, Bit-Wizards is the result of a vision to create a company where innovation and creativity flourish. With the latest certifications in cutting-edge technologies, Bit-Wizards provides the highest level of expertise to drive their clients’ vision forward. Visit BitWizards.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter for more information.



About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Attachment