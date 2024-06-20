Centralis Health Expands and Enhances Connectivity Through Zen Healthcare IT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centralis Health, a regional health information exchange (HIE) supporting small and rural providers and hospitals in the Southeast, has partnered with Zen Healthcare IT to ensure national data connectivity.



Centralis Health is using Zen Healthcare IT’s Gemini Integration Platform to connect to the eHealth Exchange and Carequality, giving Centralis participants unfettered access to the nation’s largest health information network and oldest interoperability framework.

“Centralis Health is committed to facilitating health data access for our regional participants, and we know the importance of providing access to national data networks,” said Katie Bradley, Centralis Health’s chief operating officer. “With Zen Healthcare IT’s solutions, we can help ensure that providers have access to the information they need to deliver patients with the best quality care.”

Healthcare tends to be a local or regional concern, with patients routinely seeking care from nearby providers. Centralis always has been committed to ensuring seamless access to data for providers within its operating region.

However, patients and providers often need access to health information from across the nation. By enhancing this connection with eHealth Exchange and Carequality, Centralis is ensuring providers have all the information they need to render appropriate care and improve patient outcomes.

“We believe national interoperability is a key component to ensuring patients receive quality care and improving health outcomes,” said Bradley. “Centralis is committed to doing its part.”

Zen Healthcare IT’s technology offers a seamless connection between different national networks, and it simplifies the process for Centralis Health’s participants to query and retrieve patient data. Participants can narrow searches by geographic area to allow for faster data retrieval.

“Zen’s technical team has years of experience powering nationwide data exchange and optimizing query results so that providers can get the right data at the right time,” said Marilee Benson, Zen’s president. “We are solving problems before they become issues for our clients so that the promise of nationwide exchange can be realized.”

ABOUT CENTRALIS HEALTH

Centralis Health enables healthcare providers to access, manage, and use medical information at the point of patient care and beyond. With more than a decade of experience delivering health technology solutions, Centralis Health makes it easy for providers to securely share records from disparate EHRs nationwide through its Communication Suite and expertise in workflow improvement. Centralis Health’s interoperable solutions are helping to create a better healthcare experience for all patients, caregivers, and providers. Learn more at https://centralishealth.com/ .

ABOUT ZEN HEALTHCARE IT

Zen Healthcare IT is an interoperability technology company offering simple API access to the national networks. We help all stakeholders in healthcare – vendors, providers, payers, and health information exchanges– simplify interoperability. Zen’s national client-base leverages our Gemini + Stargate Integration platform and our deep interoperability subject matter expertise to quickly overcome interoperability obstacles and implement a broad range of health information exchange use cases. Learn more at https://zenhealthcareit.com/ .

