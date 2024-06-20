Aqua Security Granted Patent for Innovative Dynamic Threat Analysis (DTA) Technology

BOSTON, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security , the pioneer in cloud native security, today announced that it has been granted a patent (12001543) for its Dynamic Threat Analysis (DTA) technology. This innovative capability assesses the risks that container images pose before they are run as containers in a live environment. With Aqua’s newly patented technology, organizations can find and stop malicious threats before deployment, preventing them from infecting running applications.



Aqua DTA operates by running container images in a secure, isolated sandbox environment combining signature-based detection with advanced behavioral analysis. This dual approach enables DTA to identify novel malware and zero-day attacks that static scanners miss. It monitors behavioral patterns and Indicators of Compromise (IoCs) such as malicious behavior and suspicious network activity to detect container escapes, malware, cryptocurrency miners, code injection backdoors, and other threats.

When an image scan is initiated from a container registry, Aqua DTA analyzes the image while running it in a sandbox and provides detailed analysis results. This process determines the potential risk level that the image presents if allowed to run in an open, networked environment. Based on the results, security and DevOps teams can make an informed decision and set up a specific assurance policy to accept or reject the image for deployment.

This capability helps prevent a wide range of attacks such as data exfiltration, the use of containers for Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, cryptomining, fileless and polymorphic malware. Aqua DTA complements "shift left" vulnerability scanning by serving as an additional preventive control in the CI/CD pipeline, effectively catching known and unknown threats early in the application lifecycle before they reach production.

"As the threat landscape rapidly evolves, staying ahead of the latest attack methods is essential. Thanks to the Aqua Nautilus Research Team, we can achieve this,” said Amir Jerbi, co-founder and CTO at Aqua Security. “Our team has detected an increase in sophisticated methods to evade existing security measures and fly under the radar, as well as a significant rise in software supply chain attacks. Given these complex and advanced threats, organizations must elevate their security practices beyond basic vulnerability scanning. Securing this patent is a major milestone for Aqua, confirming that the industry values innovative tools like DTA to tackle the challenges of a continuously expanding threat landscape."

Aqua Security continues to lead the way in cloud native security. With this latest achievement, Aqua Security not only strengthens its portfolio but also sets a new standard for security in the cloud native space. As cyber threats become more sophisticated, Aqua’s patented DTA technology proactively stops threats before they reach deployment, preventing security breaches and minimizing the potential impact of attacks. Learn more at Aquasec.com.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security sees and stops attacks across the entire cloud native application lifecycle in a single, integrated Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). From software supply chain security for developers to cloud security and runtime protection for security teams, Aqua helps customers reduce risk while building the future of their businesses. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, IL protecting over 500 of the world’s largest enterprises. For more information, visit https://www.aquasec.com.

