Endeavour Mining plc

20 June 2024

Notification of transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name Guy Young

2 Reason for the notification

Position/status PDMR

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Endeavour Mining plc

b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07

4 Details of the transaction:

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc





b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.

c) Currency

d)







Price and volume



Price Volume

N/A 2022 Grant - 50,000





Aggregated information Aggregated Volume

Price 50,000 Ordinary Shares

Nil

e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2024