Questex’s Hotec Operations 2024 Hosts Largest Event to Date in Palm Beach Gardens, FL

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a record-breaking 2023 event, Questex’s Hotec Operations returned with the most well-attended conference in the event’s 20+ year history. Over the course of three days, Hotec Operations brought together 139 attending companies, 69 buyers and 113 suppliers, generating nearly 1,400 face-to-face meetings. The event took place at the PGA National Resort June 11th to the 14th and provided an optimal setting for solidifying new relationships in luxurious surroundings built for relaxed networking, one-to-one meetings, and exceptional education. The smaller, more intimate environment that Hotec Operations curates ensures exclusivity and unparalleled access to decision-makers.

The event kicked off with an inspiring and informative keynote, The Disney Difference: Achieving the Ultimate Customer Experience, presented by Lou Mongello, Speaker and Host of WDW Radio. Hotec events strives not only to provide a space where connections can be made with ease but also to share content that motivates attendees to innovate and take their business to new heights. Mongello shared strategies used by Disney to create memorable experiences, giving attendees practical tools and methods to mirror Disney’s success in cultivating loyal, repeat customers.

Hotec is passionate about giving back to the local community. For the 2024 event, Hotec teamed up with Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse, Inc. (AVDA) and Clean the World to spearhead a heartwarming initiative to support local women in need. Attendees created care packs filled with essential items and an inspiring message to provide comfort and support to those in challenging circumstances. Clean the World generously donated their eco-friendly hygiene products. By recycling gently used soap and bottled amenities from hotels, Clean the World not only reduces waste but also provides high-quality essentials for those in need. This collaboration ensured that the care packs weren't just beneficial for people but also for the planet, reflecting Hotec's unwavering commitment to making a meaningful difference in the world.

Clean the World’s Robert Montgomery, Vice President of Hospitality and Product, said, “Clean the World’s partnership with Hotec showcases a powerful alliance in the hospitality industry, with the mission to enhance sustainability efforts by repurposing discarded hygiene products and promoting eco-friendly practices.” To learn more about Clean the World, visit www.cleantheworld.org.

From a buyer’s perspective, Michelle Session, Buyer for Westline Properties, praised the Hotec format, "As a hotel owner and operator, the Hotec Operations conference was a fantastic way to learn about emerging technologies, products and services in a quality, relationship focused environment. The unique design of the one-on-one meetings allowed for personal connection and in-depth exploration of synergies, possible use cases, and future partnerships. I wish I had attended Hotec years ago - I would have been much more informed about my options as an operator."

From a supplier perspective, Gary Coward, USA President at Nurture Hospitality Group, said, "Hotec once again showed it is a premier B2B personal hospitality executive meeting event hosted in a casual and enjoyable environment. The collective influence of the suppliers and buyers at Hotec have the power to move the market in whatever direction they choose. It is a very powerful group of executives, innovators, and well-respected companies.”

Amy Vaxman, Vice President and Brand Leader, Questex Hospitality Group, added, “With attendance for Hotec Operations growing year over year, it's clear that the market is hungry for solutions and education that streamline operations and drive efficiency. We are thrilled to continue providing hoteliers and suppliers with the opportunity to connect, collaborate, and uncover innovative ways to propel their businesses forward. This year's event has been a testament to the vibrant and dynamic community we serve, and we are excited about the future of hospitality operations and technology."

New to Hotec Operations, Bruce Ford, SVP & Director of Global Business Development at Lodging Econometrics, delivered a data-filled keynote, United States Hotel Development Pipeline Overview with Forecasts. Ford shared insights on current trends and what’s to come for United States Hotel Development including shifts in investment patterns and emerging opportunities across the country.

Hotec's reputation for unforgettable networking experiences reached new heights at this year's event. Night two, attendees participated in a ‘la vie en rose’ themed paint and sip activity led by local artists to benefit AVDA followed by a Caddyshack closing celebration featuring games and a roaming photographer to capture new friendships made a Hotec. Connections were forged, memories were made, and the spirit of camaraderie was in the air throughout the entirety of the event.

The 2025 edition of Hotec Operations will be held from May 19-21 at the Caribe Royale Orlando.

For those interested in becoming a supplier, please reach out to Cynthia Zucker, Director of Business Development. For those interested in being considered for a hosted buyer position, please reach out to Minmin Wong, Industry Relations Manager.

To learn more about Hotec Operations visit www.hotecoperations.com.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn with hashtag #HotecOperations.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alexandra Aldridge

Marketing Director, Questex Hospitality Group

212-895-8284

Aaldridge@questex.com