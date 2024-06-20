Equitybee Launches Innovative Fund to Open the Venture Capital Asset Class to More Investors

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equitybee (the Company), a FinTech company and a leading startup employees stock options funding platform, today announced the launch of the Venture Portfolio Fund (VPF), providing private investors with unprecedented access to high-growth, VC-backed startups through an index-like fund. The VPF allows for strategic diversification of 120+ Pre-IPO U.S. companies across industry verticals and technologies.



Equitybee’s Venture Portfolio Fund allows investors to access investments priced at a steep discount to the fair market value by investing through funding employee stock options. With the VPF, investors will have access to 120+ high-growth startups across industries such as tech, AI, aerospace and other emerging industries. Since 2018, the Company has built a symbiotic relationship with startup employees and investors looking to access pre-IPO venture investments. Through private funds, Equitybee has helped fund the exercise of stock options over $100M in investments across more than 730 pre-IPO companies returning an average of 55.5% net realized IRR for investments that achieved liquidity. Reddit (2024 IPO), Instacart (2024 IPO), Stripe, Databricks and Cato Networks are just a few of the companies that Equitybee’s investors have funded employee stock options.

"We are excited to launch the Venture Portfolio Fund, which will allow small- and mid-sized RIAs access to venture investments for their clients. Adding this high-return asset class, through a diversified index-like portfolio of later stage startups designed to reduce risk, spread investments across industries and shorten time to liquidity,” said Oren Barzilai, Co-Founder & CEO of Equitybee. "From 2013 – 2022, Venture capital has on average been the top performing of alternative assets, while being the most difficult to access. The Venture Portfolio Fund now provides that access, at a lower price than is currently available in the market thanks to Equitybee’s unique investment model of funding employees stock options.”

Equitybee’s proprietary model leverages multiple data sources, encompassing 24 years of VC return data, based on more than 10,000 data points, across more than 4,600 unique startup companies. The Company has pinpointed the optimal asset allocation, by considering both the varying failure rates of startups, and the shortened time to liquidity after each funding stage. Equitybee has stress-tested the model through various methods, including 20,000 simulations and numerous sensitivity analyses.

About Equitybee

Equitybee empowers startup employees by leveraging its investor network, and provides employees with the funding users need to exercise personal stock options to become shareholders or gain early liquidity. Investors in the company include Group 11, Battery Ventures, Zeev Ventures, LocalGlobe, Latitude, and ICON Continuity Fund.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. 55.5% IRR represents all fully realized Equitybee investments globally (Israel 6/18 - 12/23; US 3/20-12/23), achieved during favorable market conditions. IRR is net of all fees for each market, calculated by transaction from the date funds were received through the distribution date; annualized if over 1 year. Data does not represent any portfolio.

Equitybee executes private financing contracts (PFCs), private placements which fund employee stock options. PFCs do not grant or transfer ownership of startup company stock, are speculative, illiquid, and subject to risk including the complete loss of capital. Diversification does not protect against investment risk. Please read the private placement memorandum before investing. Securities offered through EquityBee Securities, LLC, member FINRA.

