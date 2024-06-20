IZEA Launches Dreamscale 4K+ Generative AI Image Model in FormAI

Cannes, France, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, today announced the launch of Dreamscale, the latest generative image model available in FormAI , its suite of artificial intelligence tools built specifically for influencer marketing.

IZEA CEO Ted Murphy introduced Dreamscale at the company's second annual AI Days event, held during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Aboard a chartered yacht on the picturesque waters of the French Riviera, marketers and creators were treated to a live demonstration of the advanced FormAI tools.

High-Resolution 4K+ AI Images

Dreamscale allows users to dramatically increase the size and image quality of AI-generated images, adding greater depth and detail to images created with less robust generative image models. Users can rapidly iterate with low-cost and specialized models to create images and then Dreamscale those images for high-definition versions with substantially more detail.

Creative Adaptation of Uploaded Photos

Dreamscale can also be used to reimagine traditional images, whether they are high or low resolution. Images can be combined with prompts to alter the subject, background, and virtually any other aspect.

Lumo and Dreamscale: A Powerful Duo

Dreamscale's introduction is the final piece in a series of exciting AI announcements made by IZEA at Cannes. Earlier this week, we unveiled Lumo, the most advanced AI image model in FormAI, which excels in typography, complex compositions, dynamic lighting, vibrant hues, and overall cohesion and structure of an art piece. Lumo works seamlessly with Dreamscale to create stunning, high-resolution images that are both incredibly detailed and artistically cohesive.

​​"Image generation is a leading use case for FormAI users," stated Ted Murphy, IZEA CEO and founder. "Dreamscale significantly expands the potential applications for generative AI image outputs, offering image quality that can exceed 4K resolution for the first time in our platform. When combined with Lumo, Dreamscale images are stunning on modern mobile devices and televisions alike. This higher resolution gives creators and marketers greater flexibility to create and refine images produced with FormAI."

A Recap of IZEA’s AI Days at Cannes



This year's Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has been a landmark event for IZEA, showcasing our continued commitment to innovation in AI technology. Highlights include:

IZZY: Our advanced AI assistant for influencer marketing, offering comprehensive influencer profiles, detailed audience analytics, and brand-specific briefs.

AI Voice Cloning: New text-to-speech generation and AI voice cloning capabilities in FormAI, allowing content creators to generate voiceovers in various tones, accents, and languages.

Lumo: Our most advanced AI image model yet, offering unparalleled quality and precision in image generation.

Dreamscale: Enabling high-resolution 4K+ image generation, transforming AI-created images with incredible detail and depth.

Availability and Access

Dreamscale, Lumo and other FormAI tools are available now to all FormAI users. Basic features are free, and premium upgrades offer additional functionality and higher content volumes.

To get started with FormAI for free, visit izea.com/ai . For news and resources, follow IZEA at x.com/izea .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

