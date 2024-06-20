Annual Journal of Business Ethics, Ethos & CSR

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Journal of Business Ethics , Ethos & CSR" journal has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
All contributions to the journal are rigorously refereed and are selected on the basis of quality and originality of the work. The journal publishes the most significant new research papers or any other original contribution in the form of reviews and reports on new concepts in all areas pertaining to its scope and research being done in the world, thus ensuring its scientific priority and significance.
Sections covered by this journal are review papers, research papers, interviews, news, companies/ institutions write-ups, short popular articles and case studies.
Journal of Business Ethics, Ethos & CSR is focused towards the rapid publication in the following areas of
- Accounting Ethics
- Goods and Service Tax
- Behavioral ethics (e.g., moral identity, decision making, etc.)
- Business ethics and the global economy
- Employment Ethics
- Health care ethics
- Management ethics
- Marketing & sales ethics
- Virtue theory
- Corporate behavior
- Corporate benefit
- Corporate governance
- Corporate Social Entrepreneurship
- Corporate sustainability
