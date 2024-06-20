Annual Journal of Business Ethics, Ethos & CSR

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Journal of Business Ethics , Ethos & CSR" journal has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

All contributions to the journal are rigorously refereed and are selected on the basis of quality and originality of the work. The journal publishes the most significant new research papers or any other original contribution in the form of reviews and reports on new concepts in all areas pertaining to its scope and research being done in the world, thus ensuring its scientific priority and significance.

Sections covered by this journal are review papers, research papers, interviews, news, companies/ institutions write-ups, short popular articles and case studies.



Journal of Business Ethics, Ethos & CSR is focused towards the rapid publication in the following areas of

Accounting Ethics

Goods and Service Tax

Behavioral ethics (e.g., moral identity, decision making, etc.)

Business ethics and the global economy

Employment Ethics

Health care ethics

Management ethics

Marketing & sales ethics

Virtue theory

Corporate behavior

Corporate benefit

Corporate governance

Corporate Social Entrepreneurship

Corporate sustainability

For more information about this journal visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tanvcg

