Entrepreneurship Planning, Development and Management Annual Journal

The "Journal of Entrepreneurship Planning, Development and Management" journal

All contributions to the journal are rigorously refereed and are selected on the basis of quality and originality of the work. The journal publishes the most significant new research papers or any other original contribution in the form of reviews and reports on new concepts in all areas pertaining to its scope and research being done in the world, thus ensuring its scientific priority and significance.

Sections covered by this journal are review papers, research papers, interviews, news, companies/ institutions write-ups, short popular articles and case studies.

Journal of Entrepreneurship, Planning, Development and Management is focused towards the rapid publication in the following areas of

Entrepreneurship and future analysis

Entrepreneurship Development

Entrepreneur and The Environment

Entrepreneurship in developing countries

Problems and Difficulties of Entrepreneur

Women Entrepreneurs

Corporate entrepreneurship

Online business and strategy

Economy Policy

Financial Econometrics

IPR Related Issues

Patent Rights

International Business

Project and Team Management

Talent Management

