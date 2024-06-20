Organizational Behavior Management Annual Journal: Review Papers, Research Papers, Interviews, News, Companies/Institutions Write-Ups, Short Popular Articles and Case Studies

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Journal of Organizational Behavior Management" journal has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Sections covered by this journal are review papers, research papers, interviews, news, companies/ institutions write-ups, short popular articles and case studies.
All contributions to the journal are rigorously refereed and are selected on the basis of quality and originality of the work. The journal publishes the most significant new research papers or any other original contribution in the form of reviews and reports on new concepts in all areas pertaining to its scope and research being done in the world, thus ensuring its scientific priority and significance.
Journal of Organizational Behavior and Management is focused towards the rapid publication in the following areas of
- Management and Organisational Behavior
- Evolution of Management Thoughts
- Departmentation and Structural Formats
- Organisational culture and Change Management
- Systems analysis, management, training, and performance improvement
- Human resource management
- Applied behavior analysis
- Behavioral systems analysis
- Performance management
- Employee safety, employee training
- Stress, health, and employee productivity
- Evaluation of employee satisfaction and feedback systems
- Managing absenteeism, tardiness, and turnover
- Use of monetary and nonmonetary incentives
- Self-management procedures
- Programmed instruction, behavioral modeling, and computer-aided instruction
- Positive and negative side effects of OBM interventions
