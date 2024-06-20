Organizational Behavior Management Annual Journal: Review Papers, Research Papers, Interviews, News, Companies/Institutions Write-Ups, Short Popular Articles and Case Studies

Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Journal of Organizational Behavior Management" journal has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sections covered by this journal are review papers, research papers, interviews, news, companies/ institutions write-ups, short popular articles and case studies.

All contributions to the journal are rigorously refereed and are selected on the basis of quality and originality of the work. The journal publishes the most significant new research papers or any other original contribution in the form of reviews and reports on new concepts in all areas pertaining to its scope and research being done in the world, thus ensuring its scientific priority and significance.

Journal of Organizational Behavior and Management is focused towards the rapid publication in the following areas of

Management and Organisational Behavior

Evolution of Management Thoughts

Departmentation and Structural Formats

Organisational culture and Change Management

Systems analysis, management, training, and performance improvement

Human resource management

Applied behavior analysis

Behavioral systems analysis

Performance management

Employee safety, employee training

Stress, health, and employee productivity

Evaluation of employee satisfaction and feedback systems

Managing absenteeism, tardiness, and turnover

Use of monetary and nonmonetary incentives

Self-management procedures

Programmed instruction, behavioral modeling, and computer-aided instruction

Positive and negative side effects of OBM interventions

