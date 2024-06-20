Dublin, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Journal of Robotics and Automation" journal has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



International Journal of Robotics and Automation is designed with a special aim to strengthen the scientific communication among the world class industries and intuitions that are working day and night to bring revolutionary changes in the field of automation.

Journal largely covers all the man made and industrial development localized or geographically distributed. Automation system broadly includes industrial, factory or building automation, robotics, hydraulics and fields related to the automation technologies.

Review articles, original research papers and other form of comprehensive scientific communications are encouraged.



