Gaming Discovery Platform Earn Alliance Announces Team Expansion

Knoller brings more than a decade of dynamic experience in entertainment marketing, specializing in music, fan acquisition and engagement, audience development, gaming, and technology. With an illustrious career spanning major record labels and innovative ventures, she has consistently been at the forefront of connecting brands and talent with new fan communities through creative, future-forward marketing strategies.

During her tenure at Warner Records, Knoller pioneered the establishment of the first direct-to-fan marketing and engagement team, working with renowned artists such as My Chemical Romance, Green Day, Metallica, and Josh Groban. Her expertise in crafting compelling narratives, fostering audience loyalty, and implementing fan-centric digital marketing strategies has set her apart in the industry.

As the founder of The Knoller Group, Knoller and her team have achieved global recognition, delivering notable successes such as Echosmith's multi-platinum hit "Cool Kids" and pioneering direct-to-fan e-commerce platforms for leading gaming-and music focused channels.

Knoller's visionary leadership extends to executive roles at companies such as unPaired and PIXELYNX, where she contributed to the development of groundbreaking web3 initiatives, including the first IRL Human Connection Protocol and music metaverse gaming experiences.

In her new role as Chief Marketing Officer at Earn Alliance, Knoller is leading the charge in furthering the platform's mission to connect gamers to games, building fandoms, and engaging communities. Knoller’s expertise has already brought major success to Earn Alliance with a rapid audience growth of 650,000 highly engaged gamers It’s clear that Knoller's appointment comes at a pivotal moment as the demand for web3 gaming tools continues to surge.

"I am thrilled to join Earn Alliance at such an exciting juncture in the evolution of web3 gaming,” says Knoller. “Earn Alliance's commitment to fostering highly engaged fan driven communities aligns perfectly with my passion for leveraging innovative marketing strategies to connect people with immersive gaming experiences. Together, we will redefine the future of gaming ecosystems."

“With the explosive growth of web3 games, there’s an even greater need for innovative marketing to draw gamers into new experiences,” offers Joseph “Coop” Cooper, CEO & Founder of Earn Alliance, "The range of expertise that Kimberly brings to Earn Alliance is a complete game changer for us. Her work in fan engagement and digital marketing is exactly what we need to propel our vision forward. With Kimberly’s guidance, we are redefining game discovery and player engagement for the future of entertainment and gaming.”

Meanwhile, Graeme Griffin brings over two decades of experience in the gaming industry, and has developed a diverse portfolio that includes MMO RPGs, sports simulations, strategy games, and casual mobile games. Starting as a C++ Engineer and Producer, he advanced to roles such as Lead/Principal Designer and Product Lead at companies like 6Waves, Zynga, Ubisoft, and VGW.

“I'm passionate about crafting games that offer meaningful experiences—entertaining, inspiring, educating, and impacting players' lives,” said Griffin. “I view games as a potent medium, comparable to, if not more influential than, TV, movies, and books. They shape and influence us, hence the necessity for responsible creation, avoiding products that merely consume time and money. [Earn Alliance’s Founder] Coop is a deeply committed champion of the player lens and passionate about developing games that contribute meaningfully to the industry. His latest venture into blockchain gaming, with the goal of creating a ‘fun and engaging’ game that is sustainable, led me to join him on this innovative and disruptive journey.”

Amit Goel, who also has over 20 years experience, has been a software engineer, an entrepreneur, and a product manager. His career began with writing middleware in embedded systems and cloud-based software development. Amit ventured into entrepreneurship by launching a digital content and micropayments business. Later, he held product leadership roles at VC-funded companies like Knowlarity and Amagi, scaling them to multi-million-dollar global operations.

Before joining Earn Alliance, Amit led the APAC product team for The Trade Desk, the largest DSP of the open internet, based out of Singapore. With his experience in both startups and multinational corporations, Amit excels in building products from 0 to 1 and scaling them globally. At Earn Alliance, Amit will serve as Director of Product, focusing on building and scaling the programmatic ad exchange and solving complex issues in programmatic advertising for mobile and casual gaming.

“I’m thrilled to join the team at Earn Alliance. I worked with Coop at The Trade Desk in Hong Kong and found we had a shared deep interest for possibilities in the web3 domain,” said Goel. “I look forward to seeing these possibilities come to life as we build the ad-tech systems for the next generation of gaming.”

“I have known Graeme and Amit for many years and seen their evolutions as influential powerhouses in this industry,” compliments Coop. “I’m beyond excited to have them join our team and bring their pivotal insight to our network. Together our team will thoughtfully work together to build a bridge to the future of gaming, making worthwhile, exciting new experiences for diehard gamers and curating a point of entry for new users through the magic of play.”

Earn Alliance has solidified its position as one of the largest active web3 communities, boasting over 75 game NFT launches in 2023 alone. With the introduction of a gamified reward ecosystem, the platform aims to attract and retain highly engaged gamers, offering a cost-effective alternative to traditional advertising models.

