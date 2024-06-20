ImageFIRST Acquires Imperial Linen Services, Strengthening Presence in Texas Market

King of Prussia, PA, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 20, 2024 – ImageFIRST® the leading national provider of linen, laundry and facility services specializing in the healthcare industry announced it has completed its acquisition of Imperial Linen Services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Imperial Linen Services was founded in 1943 and provides laundry services for the healthcare and hospitality industries, making it an ideal fit for ImageFIRST’s expanding footprint. By integrating Imperial Linen Services into its operations, ImageFIRST will leverage its established framework and customer relationships to deliver enhanced service offerings.



ImageFIRST is the nation’s largest linen, laundry and facility services provider that specializes in the healthcare industry, with a hospitality division operating in select markets. This acquisition enables ImageFIRST to expand its services in Texas and strengthen its regional presence. Existing healthcare customers of Imperial Linen will now be serviced by ImageFIRST, and existing associates will be welcomed onto the ImageFIRST team.



“ImageFIRST has a strong presence in the Texas market and acquiring Imperial Linen Services with its 55,000+ square foot state-of-the-art facility will further strengthen our position,” said ImageFIRST CEO Edward H. Orzetti. “This partnership marks one of the largest acquisitions in ImageFIRST’s history and will enhance our ability to serve our growing customer base. By delivering better quality and support to our healthcare customers, we will continue to set the standard for service excellence and operational efficiency in linen management and facility services.”

ImageFIRST has an extensive record of successful acquisitions in the linen and laundry industry. These acquisitions prioritize combining the operational expertise and service excellence of organizations like Imperial Linen Services with ImageFIRST’s national footprint and resources to advance the company’s ability to deliver remarkable products and services to its growing customer base.

Founded in 1967, ImageFIRST® is the largest and fastest-growing national provider of linen rental, laundry and facility services, focusing primarily on the healthcare sector. Acquired by private equity firm Calera Capital in 2018, ImageFIRST serves medical facilities nationwide and hospitality customers in select markets. They offer an array of items such as linens, patient garments, essential staff uniforms and supplies, safety and hygiene programs, and more while managing their clients’ linen inventory for cost management. With a customer retention rate of over 97%, ImageFIRST is dedicated to improving staff and patient/guest satisfaction through their quality linen and remarkable service. As leaders in infection prevention, they currently own and operate the most Healthcare Laundry Accreditation Council (HLAC) accredited facilities in the industry. For more information, visit imagefirst.com.

Imperial Linen Services, Inc. is a third-generation family-owned and managed Houston-based business in operation for over 70 years. The company provides dependable, environmentally friendly, high-quality commercial laundry services to the healthcare, hospitality, food service, fitness, and events industries.