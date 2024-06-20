LCS Welcomes Jim Pusateri as New Chief Sales Officer

Des Moines, IA, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LCS, the nation’s third-largest senior living provider, has announced the addition of industry veteran Jim Pusateri as its new Chief Sales Officer (CSO) effective June 18, 2024. The new CSO role reinforces LCS's commitment to delivering exceptional value, unparalleled performance, and best-in-class senior living experiences for its residents and communities. Pusateri will work closely with the LCS executive team, business development, and sales and marketing leaders to develop, drive, and elevate initiatives that align with the company’s occupancy goals.

“Jim is a visionary leader in our industry, and his talent will elevate our capabilities as our company and portfolio continues to grow,” said Chris Bird, LCS President and Chief Operating Officer. “Even more, his thoughtful, intentional, and passionate approach will provide our community Sales teams with the support they need to serve our current and future residents. We are thrilled to welcome him to LCS.”

Pusateri brings over 30 years of senior living sales and operations leadership and a proven track record of driving revenue growth and market expansion. His experience and instinct to capitalize on market trends in his previous executive roles elevated large-scale portfolio sales and excellence. He led Brookdale’s ascension to a 91.5% occupancy rate and launched the company’s pioneering School of Sales fortifying sales acumen for the company. He has also implemented comprehensive sales training systems across multiple companies integrating coaching and leadership development and improving overall performance.

“Jim’s achievements and proven ability to drive results align perfectly with our strategic vision for growth and will accelerate and strengthen our sales initiatives,” said GeLynna Shaw, LCS EVP/Senior Living Management Operations. “He also shares our passion to leave a legacy in our industry by building a strong bench of sales team members and elevating engagement with prospects, families, and referral sources.”

Pusateri has invested in the senior living industry as an Executive Board Member for the American Seniors Housing Association (ASHA), served as a Roundtable Chair for Argentum, and served on the A Place for Mom Advisory Committee. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Kansas.

Media Note: A photo of Jim Pusateri is attached. A digital version of this news release is available in the LCS Newsroom.

Attachment