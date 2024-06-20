Alpha Transform Holdings announces strategic investment in ceτi AI

Tampa, FL, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Transform Holdings Alpha Liquid Fund today announced a new investment in ceτi AI ( CETI ), an AI infrastructure provider that is accelerating the advancement of decentralized artificial intelligence through energy-driven infrastructure.

Founded by a team of visionaries led by Dennis Jarvis (formerly of Bitcoin.com and Apple), ceτi AI is on a mission to democratize access to AI by building a globally distributed, high-performance, intelligent, and scalable infrastructure network that supports innovative decentralized AI networks. By optimizing the overall use of resources across the network, ceτi AI produces economically useful work at all times, reducing waste, and lowering the barriers to entry for AI development, thereby accelerating innovation and reducing costs for everyone.

"We believe that compute power, and specifically access to cutting edge GPUs, will be the new oil in the race to develop and implement new AI models”, said Enzo Villani , Founder and CEO of Alpha Transform Holdings. "ceτi AI is emerging as a clear leader in this space both in terms of raw network capacity and in decentralizing access to compute, leading to a more efficient and fair playing field for artificial intelligence development."

"We are excited about Alpha Transform Holdings' strategic investment and their confidence in our vision. This partnership will accelerate our efforts to democratize AI and push the boundaries of decentralized AI infrastructure," said Dennis Jarvis, CEO of ceτi AI. "With this investment, we are well-positioned to scale our infrastructure, support more decentralized networks, and drive innovation in the AI sector."

About ceτi AI

ceτi AI is at the forefront of the decentralized artificial intelligence (dAI) movement. Committed to innovation and accessibility, ceτi AI develops globally distributed, high-performance, scalable AI infrastructure designed to power the next generation of AI development worldwide. ceτi AI was founded in March of 2024 by long-time industry leaders Dennis Jarvis (CEO), Aaron Smith-Hayes (CTO), Austin Spencer (CFO), and Tony Evans (Chief Strategy Officer).



About Alpha Transform Holdings

Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) is a digital asset organization dedicated to ushering in the future of blockchain-powered Web3. With our deep knowledge and expertise, we invest in and advise innovative companies and decentralized projects that leverage blockchain technology to revolutionize traditional industries such as financial services, healthcare, media & entertainment, and more. We work closely with portfolio companies to drive value while creating outsized returns and are renowned for our detailed research on growing blockchain initiatives. Our mission is simple: to accelerate the mass adoption of distributed ledger technology through investments that provide impactful solutions with long-term sustainability. Our vision is an open, connected world powered by secure decentralized systems so that everyone can benefit from the new tech economy. https://www.alphatransform.io/.



About Alpha Sigma Capital Research

Active Investing in the Blockchain Economy.™

Alpha Sigma Capital Research is provided by Alpha Sigma Capital Advisors, LLC, the Investment Manager for the Alpha Blockchain/Web3 Fund and Alpha Liquid Fund. Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) investment funds are focused on emerging blockchain companies that are successfully building their user-base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems, and moving blockchain technology towards mass-adoption. ASC is focused on companies leveraging blockchain technology to provide value-add in areas such as fintech, AI, supply chain, and healthcare. Apply to receive ASC Research at www.alphasigma.fund/research.





DISCLAIMER

This is for informational use only. This is not investment advice. Other than disclosures relating to Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) and Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) this information is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it as accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. The information, opinions, estimates, and forecasts contained herein are as of the date hereof and are subject to change without prior notification. We seek to update our information as appropriate.

Any forecasts contained herein are for illustrative purposes only and are not to be relied upon as advice or interpreted as a recommendation. The price of crypto assets may rise or fall because of changes in the broad market or changes in a company's financial condition, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. Fluctuations in exchange rates could have adverse effects on the value or price of, or income derived from certain investments. We and our affiliates, officers, directors, and employees, excluding equity and credit analysts, will from time to time have long or short positions in, act as principal in, and buy or sell, the securities or derivatives, if any, referred to in this press release.

The information on which the information is based has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable such as, for example, the company’s financial statements filed with a regulator, the company website, the company white paper, pitchbook, and any other sources. While Alpha Sigma Capital has obtained data, statistics, and information from sources it believes to be reliable, Alpha Sigma Capital does not perform an audit or seek independent verification of any of the data, statistics, and information it receives.



Unless otherwise provided in a separate agreement, Alpha Sigma Capital does not represent that the contents meet all of the presentation and/or disclosure standards applicable in the jurisdiction the recipient is located. Alpha Sigma Capital and its officers, directors, and employees shall not be responsible or liable for any trading decisions, damages, or other losses resulting from, or related to, the information, data, analyses, or opinions within the report.

Crypto and/or digital currencies involve substantial risk, are speculative in nature, and may not perform as expected. Many digital currency platforms are not subject to regulatory supervision, unlike regulated exchanges. Some platforms may commingle customer assets in shared accounts and provide inadequate custody, which may affect whether or how investors can withdraw their currency and/or subject them to money laundering. Digital currencies may be vulnerable to hacks and cyber fraud as well as significant volatility and price swings.



