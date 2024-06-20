Correction: RCI Banque: ‘’2023 Annual Financial Report is now available’’

June 20th, 2024
RCI Banque: ‘’2023 Annual Financial Report’’
A corrected version of the ‘’2023 Annual Financial Report’’ prepared in PDF format is now available on the Mobilize Financial Services website www.mobilize-fs.com
Attachment
| Source: RCI Banque RCI Banque
June 20th, 2024
RCI Banque: ‘’2023 Annual Financial Report’’
A corrected version of the ‘’2023 Annual Financial Report’’ prepared in PDF format is now available on the Mobilize Financial Services website www.mobilize-fs.com
Attachment