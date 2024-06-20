AHLA, Questex announce new speakers, programming for The Hospitality Show

Early bird pricing is available through June 28. Register here.

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex today announced an updated slate of speakers and events for The Hospitality Show (The Show), the world’s premier hospitality operations and technology event, which will be held Oct. 28-30 in San Antonio, Texas.

New confirmed speakers for The Show include:

NFL reporter and TV personality Erin Andrews , who will lead a discussion with sports and hospitality stars titled “Game Changers: Power Plays in Sports, Media, and Hospitality”

, who will lead a discussion with sports and hospitality stars titled “Game Changers: Power Plays in Sports, Media, and Hospitality” Wyndam Hotels & Resorts President & CEO Geoff Ballotti

Marriott Group President for the U.S. & Canada Liam Brown

KSL Resorts CCO Kristie Goshow

Hilton CFO & President of Global Development Kevin Jacobs , who also chairs AHLA’s board of directors

, who also chairs AHLA’s board of directors Choice Hotels CIO Brian Kirkland

Guest Worldwide President Kevin Korab

Amazon Web Services’ Global Segment Leader for Travel & Hospitality Greg Land

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts CCO Scott Strickland



Those speakers and others will join famed chef, author, educator, and humanitarian José Andrés, who will lead an Oct. 28 keynote session titled, “Changing the World Through the Power of Food.”

A full list of speakers and programming updates can be found here.

The Hospitality Show 2024 will also feature a host of exclusive networking events, including:

The Welcome Reception sponsored by DIRECTV HOSPITALITY, which will be held at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, Oct. 28, when attendees are invited to enjoy cocktails, light bites, and live entertainment.

which will be held at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, Oct. 28, when attendees are invited to enjoy cocktails, light bites, and live entertainment. On Tuesday, Oct. 28, the Block Party on the River Walk will stretch across three venues on San Antonio’s famed River Walk: Howl at the Moon, Hard Rock Café, and Merkaba.

will stretch across three venues on San Antonio’s famed River Walk: Howl at the Moon, Hard Rock Café, and Merkaba. A VIP Owners’ Reception – exclusively for owners – will be held to enable owners to connect and share tips of the trade.



The Show will feature an impressive array of new products and innovations from over 400 leading technology and operations vendors.

In addition to the opening reception, DIRECTV HOSPITALITY is a proud sponsor of the In-Room / Hotel Entertainment activation, which will be held within The Show’s Expo and showcase the latest in guest entertainment with hands-on tours for attendees. The Show will also feature several new activations, including Smart Outdoors, which will highlight how technology and design can drive revenue in outdoor spaces.

“Last year, in its inaugural debut, The Show set the mark for delivering compelling content and actionable insights from the industry’s top influencers and executive decision makers, convening the major brands and market leading service providers and suppliers on a vibrant tradeshow floor that offered an unmatched experience for conference attendees. This year, The Show will be bigger and deliver even greater value for owners, operators, brands and sponsors/exhibitors,” said AHLA Interim President & CEO Kevin Carey. “Join us in San Antonio October 28-30 and become part of The Show as you learn from and network with the industry leaders.”

About The Hospitality Show

The Hospitality Show is an event for the entire hospitality ecosystem with one goal: operating hotels more efficiently and profitably. Produced by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex, the event brings together top industry leaders, senior executives of hotel brands, owners, operators, management companies, procurement specialists and their teams. The Hospitality Show 2024 is taking place October 28-30 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

About AHLA

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the largest hotel association in America, representing more than 30,000 members from all segments of the industry nationwide – including iconic global brands, 80% of all franchised hotels, and the 16 largest hotel companies in the U.S. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support, and workforce development programs to move the industry forward. Learn more at www.ahla.com.

