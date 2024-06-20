FSLY Class Action Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds FSLY Stockholders About the Fastly, Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) securities between February 15, 2024 and May 1, 2024. Fastly operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing customer’s applications.



The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) Failed to Disclose the Deceleration in Growth Among its Largest Customers

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) contrary to its representations to investors, Fastly was in fact experiencing a significant deceleration in growth among its largest customers and was losing the increased market share it had gained as a result of the 2023 CDN consolidation trend; (ii) the foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue growth; (iii) accordingly, the Company was unlikely to meet its own previously issued revenue guidance for FY 2024; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s financial position and/or prospects were overstated.

Plaintiff alleges that Fastly announced disappointing first quarter 2024 financial results on May 1, 2024, reporting revenue of only $133.52 million, missing consensus estimates by $0.35 million. The Company also lowered its FY 2024 revenue guidance to a range of $555 million to $565 million, significantly below its previously issued FY 2024 revenue guidance of $580 million to $590 million, and likewise below consensus estimates of $584.62 million for the same period. On May 2, 2024, Bank of America downgraded Fastly stock from a "Buy" rating to an "Underperform" rating and cut its price target on the stock from $18 per share to $8 per share. Following these developments, Fastly’s stock price fell $4.14 per share, or 32.02%, to close at $8.79 per share on May 2, 2024.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Fastly, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by July 23, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

