Toll Brothers Releases New Gated Phase of Home Sites at its Bartram Ranch Community in North Florida

ST. JOHNS, Fla., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of a new gated phase of home sites in its popular Bartram Ranch community in St. Johns, Florida. The community also opened two brand-new designer-decorated model homes now available for tours, located at 27 Morning Mist Lane in St. Johns.



Bartram Ranch offers a variety of all-new home designs featuring large yards and open space between the homes. Home buyers can choose from one- and two-story homes ranging from 2,447 to over 3,884+ square feet with 3 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 5 bathrooms, and 2- to 4-car garages. Homes are priced from the low $600,000s.

“Bartram Ranch is situated in a beautiful, natural setting with oversized home sites and an expansive community design perfect for enjoying year-round outdoor living,” said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida. “With the addition of gated access in the upcoming phases, residents will enjoy added privacy while still enjoying the community’s extensive amenities and convenient location.”





Located just south of Jacksonville, Bartram Ranch offers easy access to shopping, dining, beautiful Atlantic Ocean beaches, and downtown Jacksonville via 9B and Interstate 95. The community is also located within minutes of top-rated schools in the St. Johns County School District.

Residents of Bartram Ranch can take advantage of a range of onsite community amenities including a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, dog park, multi-purpose fields, and a playground. The community also offers various events and activities, creating a vibrant and active lifestyle for residents of all ages.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Bartram Ranch and other Toll Brothers communities throughout North Florida, call (844) 871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

