Veteran Wealth Management Executive Jeff Markham Joins Stifel to Bolster Growth and Expansion

ST. LOUIS, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that veteran wealth management executive Jeff Markham has joined the firm’s Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated broker-dealer subsidiary as Managing Director.



Mr. Markham will help implement the firm’s growth strategy and serve on Stifel’s Global Wealth Management operating committee. He will be based in Dallas, Texas.

Mr. Markham comes to Stifel from Merrill Lynch, where he spent 35 years in a number of leadership roles. He most recently served as Vice Chair of Merrill Wealth Management, leading the firm’s community markets strategy. Prior to that, he was Division Executive for the West Division since 2017. He began his career in 1988 as a financial advisor in Fort Worth, Texas.

In a joint statement, Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel, and Jim Zemlyak, Co-President of Stifel, commented, “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Jeff to Stifel. As the firm Where Success Meets Success, our ability to attract a highly respected leader like Jeff speaks volumes as to where we are as a firm and where we are heading as we continue to grow our wealth management business.”

“I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter of my career at Stifel,” said Mr. Markham. “Stifel is an incredibly well-run firm with a unique wealth management culture focused on helping its financial advisors succeed. With its growth mindset, outstanding resources, and lack of bureaucracy, I believe Stifel is perfectly positioned to appeal to successful advisors who are looking to better serve their clients and get more from their careers.”

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries.

