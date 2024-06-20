AO Wins Three Grand Prizes at the 61st Annual PCBC Gold Nugget Awards

ORANGE, Calif., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AO, a leading full-service architecture firm with design expertise spanning the entire commercial and multifamily residential real estate spectrum, was a multiple-award winner at last night’s prestigious PCBC Gold Nugget Awards ceremony, held at The Westin Resort in Anaheim.

The Gold Nugget Awards, which debuted in 1963, is the oldest and most prestigious design award in the nation for innovative architecture, planning, and construction. This year, a panel of top industry experts reviewed 675 entries in numerous categories, including multifamily, affordable, mixed-use, and recreational facilities culminating in last night’s selections. Last night’s winners showcased the most compelling design, planning, and building trends from around the globe.

From its field of 12 Merit Awards finalists, the following AO projects received the highest distinction, the Gold Nugget Grand Prize Award, in the following categories:

Spruce & Red Oak for developer Western Spire in Rancho Cucamonga, CA won for Best On-the-Boards Multi-Family Community

VRV for developer Bonanni Development in Stanton, CA won for Best Multi-Family Housing Community 60 to 100 du/acre

Garden Brook Senior Village for developer AMG & Associates in Garden Grove, CA won for Best Affordable 55+ Housing Community

“This year, as AO celebrates its 50th anniversary, these Gold Nugget Awards showcase some of our best work in multifamily and affordable developments to date,” said Ed Cadavona, partner at AO. “We are having a milestone year working on exciting new projects, so it is gratifying to see AO recognized as a top innovator in design. These awards show how our clients are receiving the latest innovations in multifamily trends.”

Overall, the following AO projects were also finalists and given an Award of Merit in their categories:

Best On-the-Boards Affordable Housing Community:

SkyLINE - San Diego, CA





Best Mixed-Use Project:

Alexan Noho West for developer Trammell Crow Residential, Los Angeles, CA

Prado West for developer Raintree Partners – Dana Point, CA





Best On-the-Boards Multi-Family Community:

Kanyon at Brea for developer Simon Property Group – Brea, CA





Best Affordable Housing Community 60 – 100 DU/AC:

Garden Brook Senior Village for developer AMG & Associates - Garden Grove, CA





Best Infill Solution:

Coliseum for developer Thrive Living – Los Angeles, CA





Best On-the-Boards Site Plan:

Solomon Hills for developer Solstra Communities – Orcutt, CA





Best Mixed-Use Community of the Year:

Prado West for developer Raintree Partners – Dana Point, CA





This year’s Gold Nugget Award wins for AO join a long list of accolades from the architecture and design industry.

About AO

AO is a relationship-focused, design-driven architectural, interior and planning services firm helping clients create places where people and business flourish. In its 50th year, the firm boasts diverse expertise across multifamily, retail, hospitality, mixed-use, science and technology, data centers, restaurants, healthcare, office, industrial, parking, global design, modular, public utilities, assisted living, and more. AO is known for its ardent collaboration with developers and owners, and deep expertise across various building types. AO operates from offices in the cities of Orange, San Diego, Sunnyvale and Oakland, California; Atlanta, Georgia; New York, New York; and Orlando, Florida, where it serves clients across the Americas, Asia and beyond. Visit www.aoarchitects.com to learn more.

