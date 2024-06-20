$1.1 million for new brain injury research in Canada

MONTREAL, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is estimated that approximately 165,000 people per year experience a traumatic brain injury (TBI) in Canada, and that by 2031, TBI is projected to be among the most common neurological conditions affecting Canadians.



Because of the high numbers of people living with TBI, contrasted with the lack of resources to match the demand for services, people with brain injury are at a high risk of missing a critical window of opportunity for recovery. Brain injury affects every aspect of life, and the negative consequences could be reduced if immediate and effective treatment options were available and accessed.

Through the Innovation Grants for Research Impact in Traumatic Brain Injury program, Brain Canada and Brain Changes Initiative (BCI) are funding research to improve brain health in Canada. Together, we are transforming the research landscape and positioning Canada as a leader in the field of TBI by responding to real needs identified by stakeholders, and funding creative and innovative evidence-based solutions.

“After a life-threatening car accident in which I suffered severe injuries, including a brain bleed, I defied the odds by using research about principles of neuroplasticity to recover and ultimately complete my medical studies,” says Dr. Matthew Galati, founder of Brain Changes Initiative. “Now, through our partnership with Brain Canada, we are committed to advancing TBI research, knowledge translation, awareness and support. Our work will improve our understanding and treatment of TBI, bridging the gap between research and medical practice.”

Today, we are pleased to announce the recipients of this competition:

Dr. Carolina Bottari, Université de Montreal

Dr. DJ Cook, Queen’s University and Dr. Chantel Debert, University of Calgary

Dr. Sandy Shultz, Vancouver Island University





"By providing researchers with funding in this area, as well as stakeholder informed direction on where the greatest impact can be achieved, we are helping to build much needed evidence-based solutions that will improve brain health in Canada,” says Dr. Viviane Poupon, President and CEO of Brain Canada. "We are proud to partner with BCI on this initiative and eagerly anticipate the advancements made by these outstanding trailblazers in the field."

“Our federal government’s steadfast commitment to supporting medical research is incredibly important to scientists across the country. It is equally important to all Canadians," says Rachel Bendayan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Outremont. “Having recently suffered from a concussion myself, I am so pleased to see that there is further research and attention on traumatic brain injury. Congratulations to the incredible researchers receiving these grants and huge gratitude to Brain Canada for the critical role they play in advancing brain research at home and around the world.”

About the projects:

Carolina Bottari, Université de Montreal

A sustainable ecosystem of care for women with traumatic brain injury following intimate partner violence: First steps

Total amount awarded $311,753

This project been made possible by the Canada Brain Research Fund (CBRF), an innovative arrangement between the Government of Canada (through Health Canada), and Brain Canada.

DJ Cook, Queen’s University and Chantel Debert, University of Calgary

Developing a rapid objective MRI assessment and report to characterize functional abilities and predict persistent symptoms following traumatic brain injury

Total amount awarded $417,640

This project has been made possible by the Canada Brain Research Fund (CBRF), an innovative arrangement between the Government of Canada (through Health Canada), Brain Canada, and Brain Changes Initiative (BCI).

Sandy Shultz, Vancouver Island University

Improving the detection of brain injury in intimate partner violence patients

Total amount awarded $400,000

This project has been made possible by the Canada Brain Research Fund (CBRF), an innovative arrangement between the Government of Canada (through Health Canada), Brain Canada, and Brain Changes Initiative (BCI).





About Brain Canada

Brain Canada plays a unique and invaluable role as a national convenor of those who support and advance brain research. A greater understanding of how the brain works contributes to the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure of disorders of the brain, ultimately improving the health outcomes of people in Canada and around the world. To learn more, visit Braincanada.ca @BrainCanada

About Brain Changes Initiative

Brain Changes Initiative (BCI) is a not-for-profit organization that funds ground-breaking research to improve the standard of care for Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) recovery. BCI also provides awareness, advocacy and support for Traumatic Brain Injury survivors; they carry out knowledge translation, education, events and programs centered around nonpharmacological approaches to healing the brain. brainchanges.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6363cfca-9878-43ba-af3c-f0a8afe0abb0