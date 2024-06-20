Rodney Atkins Hits Over 6M TikTok Views in 24 Hours

Nashville, Tenn., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curb Records recording artist Rodney Atkins has hit over 6M TikTok views in 24 hours on a recent post. After being asked by fans to create a “Watching You” duet with his grown son, who starred in the original “Watching You” music video 18 years ago and who the song is about, Atkins shared the duet yesterday, 6/19, reaching 600K views in three hours and hitting 3M views by day’s end. Check out the post, the views only continuing to grow, HERE.

Exciting the fans, comments on the post reference the full-circle moment it has created, speaking to the fact that Atkins’ timeless music spans generations; kids that were in the backseat of the car hearing “Watching You” are now almost 20 years older still listening to Atkins’ music, while the younger generation is just discovering him via social media.

Watch the original “Watching You” music video HERE.

About Rodney Atkins:

With eight Top 5 singles, six No. 1s, and 2.3 Billion career streams under his belt, Atkins is one of Country music’s most prominent artists. Continuing to be recognized as a powerful voice on Country radio, his Platinum-selling No. 1 “Watching You” earned the songwriter a BMI “Million-Air” award and the top spot on Country Aircheck’s top-played songs of the decade list. Atkins was the second most-played male artist of the decade overall. He has sold over 11.4 million units and earned ten career Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum RIAA certifications to date, including his latest Gold-certified single, “Caught Up In The Country (feat. The Fisk Jubilee Singers),” which also set the record for longest-running single (at the time) in Billboard Country Airplay history at 57 weeks. Atkins has performed on NBC’s TODAY Show, GMA’s Strahan & Sara, and FOX & Friends.

About Curb Records:

Celebrating 60 years in business, Curb Records is one of the world’s leading independent music companies. Owned and operated by Mike Curb since 1964, Curb Records has achieved 435 number one records, over 1,500 Top Ten records and charted over 4,500 total records. With over a half century in operation, Curb Records has been influential in the careers of some of the biggest names in music, including: Tim McGraw, Hank Williams Jr., Rodney Atkins, Lee Brice, LeAnn Rimes, The Judds, Dylan Scott, Sawyer Brown, for KING & COUNTRY, Wyn Starks, Kelsey Hart, Dan Bremnes, We Are Messengers, Wynonna, Lyle Lovett, Big Daddy Weave, Natalie Grant, Jo Dee Messina, Hannah Ellis, Mo Pitney, Hal Ketchum, and Desert Rose Band, among many others.