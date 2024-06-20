NextCure to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual Neuro Perspectives Virtual Conference

BELTSVILLE, Md., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class and best-in-class therapies, today announced that it will present and host institutional investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual Neuro Perspectives Virtual Conference on Thursday, June 27, 2024.



A recording of the webcast will be available on the conference day starting at 7 AM ET through the Investors section of the company’s website at www.nextcure.com. The webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

About NextCure, Inc.

NextCure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class and best-in-class therapies in cancer, including NC410, a LAIR-2 fusion protein, and LNCB74, a novel ADC targeting B7-H4. The Company also has a non-oncology preclinical asset, NC181, a humanized antibody targeting ApoE4 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. http://www.nextcure.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

