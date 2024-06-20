Weatherford Announces Second-Quarter 2024 Conference Call

HOUSTON, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford” or the “Company”) will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 to discuss the Company’s results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



The conference call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time). Prior to the conference call, the Company will issue a press release announcing the results and the associated presentation slides will be uploaded to the investor relations section of the Weatherford website.

Listeners can participate in the conference call via a live webcast. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by registering in advance (which will provide a PIN for immediate access) or by dialing +1 877-328-5344 (within the U.S.) or +1 412-902-6762 (outside of the U.S.) and asking for the Weatherford conference call. Participants should log in or dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 7, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial +1 877-344-7529 (within the U.S.) or +1 412-317-0088 (outside of the U.S.) and reference conference number 1382600.

About Weatherford

Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company operates in approximately 75 countries and has approximately 18,800 team members representing more than 110 nationalities and 340 operating locations. Visit weatherford.com for more information and connect with us on social media.

