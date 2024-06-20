Asurint Hosts Webinar on Smart Hiring, Driver Recruitment, and Mitigating Risk for Transportation Industry

Cleveland, OH, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint, a leading background screening solutions provider, announced it will be holding a free online webinar, “Smart Hiring in an Age of Increasing Risk: How Recruitment & Compliance Go Hand-in-Hand,” on Thursday, June 27th at 12 p.m. EDT. The webinar will feature Jeremy Reymer, co-Founder of DriverReach. Individuals can register here.

In today’s high-stakes recruiting climate, making the right decision on who you put behind the wheel is more critical than ever for transportation and trucking companies. “Smart Hiring in an Age of Increasing Risk” provides a practical look at how trucking leaders can bolster their risk mitigation strategies and safeguard their fleet. Jeremy will address:

Top Challenges in the Age of the “Nuclear Verdict”

Driver Recruiting and Compliance: How they go hand-in-hand

Common Mistakes to Avoid: Looking at your qualification process

Practical Recommendations and Takeaways.

The presentation will conclude with a live Q&A session. All registrants will receive the recorded webinar.

This webinar is intended for educational purposes only and does not comprise legal advice.

Full information can be found about the June 27th webinar by clicking here.

About Asurint

Asurint is leading the background screening industry forward. Our powerful, customizable technology — backed by expert answers and personalized assistance — helps employers hire the right candidates every time, and faster than ever before. Our clients leverage better background checks to reduce manual workloads, minimize compliance risk, promote a safer workplace, and drive insights to boost hiring and recruitment success.

Learn more at www.asurint.com.

About DriverReach

DriverReach is a modern recruiting & compliance management system purpose-built for trucking and logistics companies, and is an Asurint partner. Learn more about DriverReach here.

Contact:

Katherine Yanney, Asurint, kyanney@asurint.com