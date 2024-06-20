Condor Announces Director Election Results

CALGARY, Alberta, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Energies Inc. (TSX: CDR), a Canadian based energy company, is pleased to announce that the following four director nominees were elected at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 20, 2024:

Name of NomineeVotes ForPercentVotes WithheldPercent
Dennis Balderston25,363,80499.63%93,1250.37%
Andrew Judson25,363,90499.63%93,0250.37%
Werner Zoellner25,363,80499.63%93,1250.37%
Donald Streu25,456,004100.00%9250.00%

For further information, please contact Don Streu, President and CEO or Sandy Quilty, Vice President, Finance & CFO at 403-201-9694.