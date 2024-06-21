NFMart Allows Anyone to Build Custom NFT Marketplaces Without Any Code

Bern-Switzerland, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFMart is a next-generation Web3 platform designed to allow anyone to build and customize NFT marketplaces without requiring coding ability. With NFMart, creators such as artists, brands, or anyone else can tailor their unique NFT marketplaces to the needs of their niche communities to better appeal to collectors.



This approach positions NFMart as the Squarespace of NFT marketplaces, making it accessible for everyone to participate in the growing digital asset space and grow the industry to its potential. As Squarespace allows anyone to easily build a website and reach an audience, NFMart will do the same for NFT marketplaces and become the foundational tool that unlocks broad adoption of NFTs by the general public.





NFMart Overview:



Unlike traditional NFT marketplaces, NFMart provides creators with full control over their brand, marketplace mechanics, and community engagement. For example, creators can easily control not only the look and feel of the marketplace but trading rules such as royalties, ownership rules, selling limits, and more.



This empowers creators to better serve their niches and fanbases, offering more relevant and targeted NFT collecting experiences. By enabling the creation of interest-specific marketplaces, NFMart addresses the major pain points in the NFT industry, making it more user-friendly and adaptable to various interests.



Generative AI is integrated into NFMart to assist users with developing marketplace designs, branding, and copywriting. This technology enables creators to unleash their creativity with ease and also helps generate NFTs, ensuring a constant supply of new and varied content. As AI technology advances, NFMart will become even more powerful, eliminating barriers for creators.



NFM Token Utility:



The NFM token is essential to the NFMart ecosystem, facilitating transaction fees, marketing promotions, and service payments. Token holders enjoy benefits like discounts, loyalty programs, and exclusive access to platform features, enhancing their overall experience.



NFMart was founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers with a vision to make NFT marketplace creation accessible to everyone. With extensive backgrounds in blockchain technology and digital art, the leadership team is well-equipped to drive innovation and growth in the NFT space.







