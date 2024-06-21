ZOOZ Power Doubles Ultrafast Charging Capacity at Second Site on Cross-Israel Highway, Enabling Major Improvement in Service and Revenue Opportunity with no Grid Upgrade

ZOOZ Power has installed its flywheel-based power boosting and management solution at a second site on Route 6, the Cross-Israel Highway, one of Israel’s most congested transportation corridors, in partnership with Dor-Alon and AfconEV following its first installation in May, 2024

Using stored kinetic energy from its flywheels and its energy management software, ZOOZ Power supplements the grid power, maximizing charging infrastructure utilization

The two installations more than double the potential ultrafast charging capacity at each of the two sites without upgrading the grid

With the completion of these second installation, it is the first time that 4x 150kW ultra-fast chargers are available with only a 300kW grid connection (previously only 1x 150kW and 2 x 100kW charges where available) are available in one site and in the other site 3x 150kW with only 200kW grid are available (previously with 1x150kW and 1x 50kW chargers)

Installation underscores ZOOZ Power's ability to unlock ultra-fast EV charging, potentially maximizing site revenue for CPOs without investing in grid upgrades



Tel-Aviv, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZOOZ POWER Ltd . (NASDAQ and TASE: ZOOZ), a leading provider of flywheel-based power boosters for enabling ultra-fast EV charging, has announced today that its innovative power boosting and management solution has been installed and is operational at a second Dor-Alon station on Route 6, the Cross-Israel Highway, following the rollout of its first Dor-Alon station booster in May 2024.

These new installations, are a joint venture between ZOOZ Power, Dor-Alon, a leading gas station network operator, and Afcon Electric Transportation, a leading charge point operator (CPO) in Israel.

ZOOZ Power’s system works by dynamically managing charging while using stored kinetic energy to supplement limited grid supply, maximizing infrastructure utilization without costly upgrades, and increasing revenue opportunities for the sites owner.

These sites are the first in the world where four 150kW ultra-fast chargers are boosted by flywheel technology while powered with only a 300kW grid connection, avoiding the need to upgrade the site to 600kW connection. They will potentially meet the increasing demand for ultra-fast charging capabilities and enhance services for EV drivers along one of Israel’s busiest routes.

Avi Cohen, Executive Chairman of ZOOZ Power said:

"Our latest collaboration with Dor-Alon and AfconEV is ushering in a new era of ultra-fast charging. This partnership marks another important milestone in advancing ultra-fast charging services and enhancing driving experiences for EV drivers. By optimizing limited grid infrastructure through intelligent energy management, we are enabling significant increase in revenue and facilitating profitable ultrafast charging rollouts. These advancements would be unattainable without massive upfront grid investments."

About ZOOZ Power

ZOOZ is the leading provider of Flywheel-based Power Boosting solutions enabling widespread deployment of ultra-fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EV), while overcoming existing grid limitations.

ZOOZ pioneers its unique flywheel-based power boosting technology, enabling efficient utilization and power management of a power-limited grid at an EV charging site. Its Flywheel technology allows high-performance, reliable, and cost-effective ultra-fast charging infrastructure.

ZOOZ Power’s sustainable, power-boosting solutions are built with longevity and the environment in mind, helping its customers and partners accelerate the deployment of fast-charging infrastructure, thus facilitating improved utilization rates, better efficiency, greater flexibility, and faster revenues and profitability growth. ZOOZ is publicly traded on NASDAQ and TASE under the ticker ZOOZ

For more information, please visit: www.zoozpower.com/

