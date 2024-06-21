USA Lithium Market Review 2017-2023 and Forecasts 2024-2027

Dublin, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium Market in USA: 2017-2023 Review and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report features the impact of various factors on the market. The market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data are to be provided in the report. What is important, the report presents possible scenarios of market development.

The report about lithium market in USA covers:

Reserves, mines, production

Manufacturers

Demand structure, trends

Consumers

Prices

Market forecast

Buying the report means:

Availability of key statistics about lithium market in USA (historical and forecast)

Allocation of country market players, their role in the market

Provision of data on demand characteristics

Identification of market potential

Key Topics Covered:



1. OVERVIEW OF LITHIUM MARKET IN USA



2. RESERVES IN USA

2.1. Reserves estimation



3. LITHIUM SUPPLY IN USA

3.1. USA production in 2017-2023

3.2. USA production shares in global market and in regional market in 2017-2023



4. LITHIUM DEMAND IN USA

5.1. Demand structure, 2023

5.2. USA consumption in 2017-2023



5. LITHIUM TRADE IN USA

5.1. Export (recent years)

6.2. Import (recent years)

6.3. Annual prices (recent years)



6. LITHIUM MARKET FORECAST TO 2027

6.1. General market forecast

6.2. Lithium production forecast to 2027

6.3. Lithium consumption forecast to 2027



7. LITHIUM END-USERS IN USA



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h9caav

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.