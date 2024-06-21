Global Medical Waste Management Market Forecast Report to 2035, with Key Player Focus on Averda, Clean Harbors, GreenTech, Medicare, MedPro Disposal, Stericycle, Triumvirate Environmental, Veolia & WM

Dublin, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Waste Management Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, till 2035 - Distribution by Type of Service Offered, Type of Waste, Treatment Site, Treatment Method, Category of Waste and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical waste management market is estimated to be worth $5 billion in 2024 and is likely to be $19.4 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period 2024-2035.

The growth in the opportunity for service providers over the next decade is likely to be the result of the anticipated rise in the demand for medical waste management. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 15 to 20% of the total amount of medical waste generated is considered hazardous, infectious or radioactive. It is worth mentioning that with the surge in global population, evolution of medical science and technology, emergence of novel infectious diseases, and rise in the number of hospitals and healthcare facilities, more than 6 million tonnes of healthcare waste is generated in the US alone. In fact, the total amount of medical waste produced globally is expected to increase by 2-3% each year.

Healthcare waste contain harmful microorganisms, which can infect patients, health workers and general public, and pollute the environment. As a result, an increasing number of medical waste generators, such as hospitals, clinics / labs and pharmaceutical companies are relying on the medical waste management service providers that are well-equipped with advanced technologies and have the required expertise for disposal of waste. These service providers offer end-to-end solutions from pick-up to final disposal of hazardous and bio-hazardous waste materials by complying to the safety standards set forth by government regulatory bodies (such as US Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHO) and European Environment Agency (EEA)).

Medical waste management companies provide several advantages, including increasing human safety (waste handlers, scavengers, and people living near hospitals), shortening waste management timelines and reducing high costs associated with the waste treatment and disposal. Thus, with the adoption of sustainable medical waste segregation, collection, safe storage, transportation and disposal practices offered by the medical waste management firms, the increased incidence rates of HIV/AIDS, sepsis, hepatitis and other illnesses are likely to reduce considerably.

In addition, medical waste management can mitigate the risk of environmental damage. With outsourcing becoming increasingly accepted as a viable and beneficial business model within this field, the global medical waste management market is expected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period, 2024-2035.

Medical Waste Management Market Key Insights

The market report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, market size and future opportunities within the domain of medical waste management, during the given forecast period. Further, the market report highlights the efforts of several stakeholders engaged in this rapidly emerging segment of the pharmaceutical industry. Key takeaways of the medical waste management market research report are briefly discussed below.

Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Drive Medical Waste Management Market

Medical waste generation and accumulation is a crucial aspect, especially in the countries that are densely populated, and have poor hygiene, high resource constraints and limited access to the upgraded healthcare services. Moreover, the research associated with unidentified chronic or infectious diseases, along with diagnosis of these diseases for early detection, prevention, and treatment has also led to the increased production of medical waste. Hence, due to the aforementioned factors, the medical waste management disposal practices are being utilized extensively and the medical waste management market is expected to experience accelerated market growth.

Competitive Landscape of Medical Waste Management Companies

Presently, over 95 medical waste management firms claim to offer medical waste collection, segregation, storage services, transportation, treatment, recycling services and disposal services. It is interesting to note that the medical waste management market seems to be well-fragmented, featuring the presence of small, mid-sized, large, and very large companies. These firms possess the required expertise to offer waste management services across different healthcare verticals, including pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, clinics / labs and other verticals. Further, majority of these players are headquartered in North America (~65%), followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Additionally, it is important to highlight that, currently, over 95% of the companies are actively involved in providing management services for hazardous waste, followed by infectious waste.

Partnerships and Collaborations have Fueled the Market Growth

In recent years, several partnerships have been signed by industry stakeholders, in order to consolidate their presence in this field, and enhance their capabilities and service portfolio to provide innovative waste management solutions to various waste generators. Notably, most of the agreements signed in this domain were instances of acquisitions and service agreements. It is worth highlighting that over 70% of the partnerships have been inked for waste treatment purposes.

North America Emerged as the Hub of Medical Waste Management Services; Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Market

Presently, North America captures close to 70% of the overall medical waste management market share. In recent years, demand for medical waste management in the North America region has witnessed a tremendous increase owing to the government support, and increasing R&D expenditure and technological advancements (leading to better healthcare facilities and the higher number of surgical procedures, which in turn will result in generation of increased volume of medical waste). It is worth highlighting that, in the coming years, Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to other regions.

Key Players in Medical Waste Management Market

Examples of key players in medical waste management industry include Averda, Clean Harbors, GreenTech Environ Management, Medicare, MedPro Disposal, REMONDIS Mendison, Stericycle, Triumvirate Environmental, Veolia Environmental Services and WM. This market report includes an easily searchable excel database of all the medical waste management companies.

Recent Developments in Medical Waste Management Market

Several recent developments have taken place in the field of medical wase management market, some of which have been outlined below. These developments, even if they took place post the release of the market report, substantiate the overall market trends that the analyst has outlined in the analysis.

In September 2023, WM invested a sum of USD 30 million in order to expand its manufacturing capacity at its facility based in Ohio, US.

In August 2023, University Medical Center Utrecht acquired sterilwave treatment solution from Bertin Medical Waste BianoGMP to strengthen its hospital waste management services.

In August 2023, TBS Energi Utama acquired Asia Medical Enviro Services, a leading biohazardous and medical waste treatment company, to diversify its business portfolio beyond coal mining sector.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $19.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





1. PREFACE



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics



4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



5. INTRODUCTION

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Overview of Medical Waste Management

5.3. Types of Medical Waste

5.3.1. Infectious Waste

5.3.2. Hazardous Waste

5.3.3. Non-hazardous Waste

5.3.4. Radioactive Waste

5.4. Medical Waste Generators

5.5. Steps Involved in Medical Waste Management

5.6. Methods of Treating Medical Waste

5.7. Future Perspectives



6. MARKET LANDSCAPE

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Medical Waste Management: Overall Market Landscape

6.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

6.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

6.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

6.2.4. Analysis by Type of Waste

6.2.5. Analysis by Type of Service Offered

6.2.6. Analysis by Treatment Method

6.2.7. Analysis by Treatment Site

6.2.8. Analysis by Waste Generators



7. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS



8. COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Detailed Profiles of Leading Players based in North America

8.2.1. Clean Harbors

8.2.2. MedPro Disposal

8.2.3. Stericycle

8.2.4. Triumvirate Environmental

8.2.5. WM

8.3. Short Profiles of Other Prominent Players based in North America

8.3.1. Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services

8.3.2. Heritage Environmental Services

8.3.3. Triology MedWaste

8.4. Detailed Profiles of Leading Players based in Europe

8.4.1. REMONDIS Mendison

8.4.2. Veolia

8.5.. Short Profiles of Other Prominent Players based in Europe

8.5.1. Axil Integrated Service

8.5.2. Initial Medical

8.6. Detailed Profiles of Leading Players based in Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

8.6.1. Averda

8.6.2. GreeTech Environ Management

8.6.3. Medicare Environmental Management

8.7. Short Profiles of Other Prominent Players based in Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

8.7.1. Ace Waste

8.7.2. Cleanaway Waste Management

8.7.3. E-Coli Waste Management



9. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND INITIATIVES

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3. Recent Expansions



10. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES



11. REGIONAL ASSESSMENT OF MEDICAL WASTE MANAGEMENT



12. GLOBAL MEDICAL WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET



13. MEDICAL WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY TYPE OF SERVICE OFFERED



14. MEDICAL WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY TYPE OF WASTE



15. MEDICAL WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY TREATMENT SITE



16. MEDICAL WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY TREATMENT METHOD



17. MEDICAL WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY CATEGORY OF WASTE



18. MEDICAL WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY KEY GEOGRAPHICAL



19. SURVEY ANALYSIS



20. CONCLUDING REMARKS

Companies Featured

ACE WASTE

ACTenviro

AdvoWaste Medical Services

All Care Waste Services

All Medical Waste

All Points Medical Waste

Allied USA

AMS Med Waste

ATI

Aurora Capital Partners

Averda

Axil Integrated Services

Bertin Medical Waste

Bio-MED

Biomedical Waste Disposal

Biomedical Waste Services (BWS)

BioMedical Waste Solutions

BioSecure Waste Solutions

Celitron Medical Technologies

Chemcept

Clean Harbors

Clean Management Environmental

Cleanaway Waste Management

Cleanco Waste Treatment

Clym Environmental Services

CSC Waste & Recycling

Cyntox Biohazard Solutions

D.C. United

Daniels Health

Doctors Without Borders

E-Coli Waste Management

Eco Medical Waste Disposal

ECODAS

EcoMed Services

Ecowaste Solutions

Envetec Sustainable Technologies

EPCO

Evreka

Fresenius

Gamma Waste Systems

GIC Medical Disposal

GIENT

Go Green Soulutions

GreenTech Environ Management

GRP & Associates

Heritage Environmental Services

Inciner8

Initial Medical

JJ's Waste & Recycling

Korian Cote Normande

MCF Environmental Services

Med-X Healthcare Solutions

Medical Waste Disposal

Medical Waste of America

Medical Waste Pros

Medical Waste Solutions

Medicare

Medigreen Waste Services

MediWaste Disposal

MedPro Disposal

Medsharps

MedWaste Management

MedXwaste

Molten Salt Technologies

OnSite Waste Technologies

Personnel Hygiene Services

Polycarbin

PureWay Compliance

REMONDIS Mendison

Republic Services

Safedispose

SafeGuard Waste Solutions

Sanofi

Sanpro Waste Disposal

Seche Environment

Sharps Medical Waste Services

SimpleComply

SSO Medical Waste Management

Stericycle

STERIGERMS

Sterilis Solutions

SteriMed Medical Waste Solutions

Synergy Waste Management

TerraCycle

Tesalys

Texas Medical Waste

Texas Medical Waste Disposal

The Centre Hospitalier Turenne

Toxfree

Tranbiz Waste Solution

TriHaz Solutions

Triology MedWaste

Triumvirate Environmental

UMC Utrecht

University Medical Center Utrecht

UPS Healthcare

Veolia

VERTISA

Viradys Medical Waste Solutions

Waihong Environmental Services

Wanless Waste Management

WasteMedX

WASTiNNOVA

Wekaya

Westfall Tecnik

