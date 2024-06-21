Dublin, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Nanomaterials in Batteries and Supercapacitors 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the key trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping the nanomaterials industry from 2024 to 2035. With the increasing demand for high-performance energy storage solutions, nanomaterials are set to play a crucial role in revolutionizing the battery and supercapacitor landscape.

Nanomaterials play a crucial role in advancing the performance and efficiency of energy storage devices, such as batteries and supercapacitors. Their unique properties enable enhancements in energy density, power density, charge/discharge rates, and overall durability.

Report contents include:

Detailed market forecasts for nanomaterials in batteries and supercapacitors from 2024 to 2035.

Insights into the latest technological advancements and their impact on the market.

Analysis of the key application areas, including electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and grid storage.

Key factors driving the adoption of nanomaterials in batteries and supercapacitors. These include the growing demand for electric vehicles, the need for longer-lasting and faster-charging portable electronics, and the increasing emphasis on renewable energy storage.

Market segmentation based on nanomaterial type, application, and geography. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market share and growth prospects for each segment. Key nanomaterials covered include graphene, carbon nanotubes, nanodiamonds, activated carbon, MXenes, MOFs, silicon nanowires, transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs), and carbon aerogels.

Comprehensive outlook on the future of nanomaterials in batteries and supercapacitors and the potential impact of emerging technologies, such as solid-state batteries and flexible supercapacitors, on the market.

Challenges that need to be addressed, such as scalability, cost reduction, and safety concerns, to fully realize the potential of nanomaterials in energy storage applications.

More than 200 profiles of the leading players in the nanomaterials for batteries and supercapacitors market, including product portfolios, research and development efforts, partnerships, and strategic initiatives.

Companies profiled include:

Amprius Technologies, Inc.

CAP-XX Limited

COnovate

EnWires

Graphene Manufacturing Group Pty Ltd

Lyten

Nanotech Energy

NanoXplore

Salvation Battery

Sila Nanotechnologies

Sino Applied Technology (SiAT)

Solidion Technology

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Market drivers and trends

1.2 Market limitations and challenges

1.3 Main global battery and supercapacitor players

1.4 Global market (tonnes)

1.5 Battery market megatrends

2 NANOMATERIALS IN LI-ION BATTERIES

2.1 Anode materials

2.1.2 Graphene

2.1.3 Carbon nanotubes

2.1.4 Silicon Nanoparticles

2.1.5 Silicon Nanowires

2.1.6 Metal Oxide Nanoparticles

2.1.7 Metal Organic Frameworks

2.1.8 Quantum dots

2.1.9 Carbon nanofibers (CNFs)

2.1.10 Cellulose nanofibers

2.1.11 Nanocoatings

2.1.12 Cathode materials

2.1.13 Binders and conductive additives

3 NANOMATERIALS IN LITHIUM-SULFUR (LI-S) BATTERIES

3.1 Technology description

3.2 Applications

3.3 Nanomaterials in Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

3.4 Costs

4 NANOMATERIALS IN SODIUM-ION BATTERIES

4.1 Cathode materials

4.1.1 Layered transition metal oxides

4.1.2 Polyanionic materials

4.1.3 Prussian blue analogues (PBA)

4.2 Anode materials

4.2.1 Hard carbons

4.2.2 Carbon black

4.2.3 Graphite

4.2.4 Carbon nanotubes

4.2.5 Graphene

4.2.6 Alloying materials

4.2.7 Sodium Titanates

4.2.8 Sodium Metal

4.3 Electrolytes

4.4 Comparative analysis with other battery types

4.5 Cost comparison with Li-ion

4.6 Materials in sodium-ion battery cells

5 NANOMATERIALS IN LITHIUM-AIR BATTERIES

5.1 Technology overview

5.2 Markets

5.3 Applications of Nanomaterials

5.4 Challenges

6 NANOMATERIALS IN MAGNESIUM BATTERIES

6.1 Technology overview

6.2 Markets

6.3 Applications of Nanomaterials

6.4 Challenges

7 NANOMATERIALS IN FLEXIBLE BATTERIES

7.1 Technology description

7.2 Technical specifications

7.3 Approaches to flexibility

7.4 Flexible electronics

7.5 Flexible materials

7.6 Flexible and wearable Metal-sulfur batteries

7.7 Flexible and wearable Metal-air batteries

7.8 Flexible Lithium-ion Batteries

7.8.1 Electrode designs

7.8.2 Fiber-shaped Lithium-Ion batteries

7.8.3 Stretchable lithium-ion batteries

7.8.4 Origami and kirigami lithium-ion batteries

7.9 Flexible Li/S batteries

7.9.1 Components

7.9.2 Carbon nanomaterials

7.10 Flexible lithium-manganese dioxide (Li-MnO2) batteries

7.11 Flexible zinc-based batteries

7.12 Fiber-shaped batteries

8 NANOMATERIALS IN PRINTED BATTERIES

8.1 Technical specifications

8.2 Components

8.3 Design

8.4 Key features

8.5 Printable current collectors

8.6 Printable electrodes

8.7 Materials

8.8 Applications

8.9 Printing techniques

8.10 Lithium-ion (LIB) printed batteries

8.11 Zinc-based printed batteries

8.12 3D Printed batteries

8.12.1 3D Printing techniques for battery manufacturing

8.12.2 Materials for 3D printed batteries

8.12.2.1 Electrode materials

8.12.2.2 Electrolyte Materials

8.13 Companies

9 NANOMATERIALS IN SOLID STATE BATTERIES

9.1 Technology description

9.1.1 Solid-state electrolytes

9.2 Features and advantages

9.3 Technical specifications

9.4 Types

9.5 Nanomaterials

9.6 Costs

9.7 Microbatteries

9.7.1 Introduction

9.7.2 Materials

9.7.3 Applications

9.7.4 3D designs

9.7.4.1 3D printed batteries

9.8 Bulk type solid-state batteries

9.9 Limitations

10 NANOMATERIALS IN SUPERCAPACITORS

10.1 Types of nanomaterials

10.2 Properties

10.3 Costs

10.4 Graphene

10.5 Carbon nanotubes

10.6 Nanodiamonds

10.7 Activated carbon

10.8 MXenes

10.9 Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs)

10.10 Silicon Nanowires

10.11 Transition Metal Dichalcogenides (TMDs)

10.12 Carbon Aerogels

11 COMPANY PROFILES (206 COMPANY PROFILES)

