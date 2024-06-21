World Beauty and Personal Care Market Report 2024

Dublin, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Market for Beauty and Personal Care" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The beauty and personal care industry exceeded expectations in 2023, driven by the mass and premium segments, key beauty categories, premiumisation in personal care categories and rising consumption. The largest engines of growth were skin care, Asia Pacific, beauty specialists and e-commerce, and dermocosmetics. Wellness, ingredients and value creation are set to be key trends in 2024, as well as sustainability and artificial intelligence.



The World Market for Beauty and Personal Care global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Beauty and Personal Care market and highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The report also explores developments in the premium vs mass/masstige segments, and the evolution of novel beauty concepts.



Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Dermocosmetics Beauty and Personal Care, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

State of the industry

Leading companies and brands

Recommendations/opportunities for growth

