big xyt wins ‘Best Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Solution’ at the Waters Technology Asia Awards 2024

London, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- big xyt is proud to announce they have won the Waters Technology Asia Award 2024 for Best Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Solution for Open TCA.

These awards recognise excellence in the deployment and management of financial information and technology within Asia's capital markets community, and follows closely after big xyt’s recent success winning Best Data Analytics Provider at the Waters Technology Inside Market Data and Inside Reference Data Awards 2024.

Evaluation criteria included how well the technology addresses clients’ problems, what is unique about the solution, recent milestones, and the future product roadmap.

As global markets evolve, pre-trade, intra-day and post-trade execution analysis has to manage increasingly complex datasets at previously unmeasurable levels of granularity.

big xyt harvests, stores and normalises granular data sets across 120 global markets (covering equities, ETFs, listed derivatives and FX). With Open TCA, users can interrogate those datasets to estimate clients’ pre-trade costs, benchmark their trading when they executed, and calculate the cost when they did not, in an accessible and practical package.

Key developments that contributed to this award included the ongoing enhancements to big xyt’s real-time analytics and pre-and post trade analytics in line with new client requirements, and further expansion into APAC with strong core functionality and the ability to customise these to meet the specific needs of clients in the region. big xyt also recently established a presence in Japan to develop and support that market, further growing the firm’s presence in APAC.

Robin Mess, CEO & Co-founder at big xyt, said: “We’re honoured to be awarded the Best Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Open TCA. This recognition highlights our commitment to innovation, data quality, and exceptional service. Our close collaboration with clients enables us to continuously enhance our core products to meet the changing needs of the community. Furthermore, this award cements big xyt’s recognition and growth globally and in the Asia Pacific.”

About big xyt

big xyt’s independent analytics tools provide unrivalled data accuracy and enable users to transform data into decisions and to observations for their audience.

big xyt has created a global ecosystem for tick data analytics covering more than 120 trading venues, across equities, ETFs, FX, and listed derivatives (futures and options), and are available in T+1 and real-time. Our clients include major global investment banks, asset managers, leading exchanges and trading venues, ETF issuers, and regulatory bodies.

big xyt’s unique private cloud-based technology normalises trade conditions of venues allowing accurate and transparent aggregations of trading volumes, comprehensive analysis, and delivery of results in flexible and customisable formats. Our APIs support more in-depth quantitative research and feed dependent systems such as algorithms and decision support tools, essential for data science and quant teams.

Firms across the financial services industry choose big xyt as their data analytics partner due to our independence and ability to provide the best quality normalised data, our capability to deliver complex security and execution analytics in sophisticated and data-rich financial markets, as well as the in-depth domain experience of the big xyt team in setting up, running and maintaining data analytics environments for tick data in highly secure environments.

