Changes in Eimskip’s Executive Management

María Björk Einarsdóttir has asked to be resigned from her position as CFO of Eimskip. María will continue in the position until September 1st or until a replacement has been hired.

Vilhelm Már Þorsteinsson, CEO of Eimskip:
“I want to thank María for a good cooperation at Eimskip for the past years. She has been a great team member and has taken part in various important projects and changes within the Company. I wish her the very best in her new position”.

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications, tel: +354 825-3399, or email: investors@eimskip.is.