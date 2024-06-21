Global Oculoplastic Surgery Market Report 2024-2030, with Key Players Bausch + Lomb, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Stryker and Integra LifeSciences Focusing on New Product Launches with Advanced Services

Dublin, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oculoplastic Surgery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Instruments, Implants & Grafts, Equipment), Procedure (Eyelid Surgery, Face Lift, Orbital Surgery), End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oculoplastic surgery market size is expected to reach USD 14.02 billion by 2030. It is anticipated to register a 6.05% CAGR over the forecast period.

The market is primarily driven by the rising geriatric population, increasing number of oculoplastic surgical procedures, and technological advancements in the medical aesthetics industry. Furthermore, increasing patient awareness and rising disposable income are also fueling the growth. Factors such as the rising disposable income, standard of living, social media influence, and awareness among people are anticipated to bode well for the growth.



According to the results from a survey conducted by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS), social media has massive impact on aesthetics, especially in the way consumers perceive and project themselves. The survey results highlighted that 55% of facial plastic surgeons consulted patients who wanted to look better in selfies in 2017, showing a 13% increase from the previous year.



With a wide range of oculoplastic surgery procedures available in the market, more people are willing to undergo such treatment due their affordability and feasibility. Furthermore, rising medical tourism and better reimbursement policies are also boosting the market growth. The medical tourism market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period, which is expected to bode well for the overall market for oculoplastic surgery.





Oculoplastic Surgery Market Report Highlights

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2023, owing to the presence of favorable reimbursement policies, presence of key players, and supportive government initiatives

By procedure, eyelid segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Browlift and forehead lift segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to high adoption of this surgery

Some of the key companies in the oculoplastic surgery market are Bausch + Lomb, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Stryker, and Integra LifeSciences Corporation. These players are focusing on new product launches to introduce advanced services

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 172 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Oculoplastic Surgery Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Advancements in Technology

3.2.1.2. Rising Awareness Regarding Oculoplastic Surgery

3.2.1.3. Increasing Number of Geriatric Population

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High Costs Associated with Surgery

3.2.2.2. Potential Risks and Complications Associated with the Procedure

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.3.1. Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

3.3. Oculoplastic Surgery Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Oculoplastic Surgery Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Oculoplastic Surgery Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Oculoplastic Surgery Market by Product Outlook (USD Million)

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

4.5. Instruments

4.5.1. Instruments Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (Revenue, USD Million)

4.5.1.1. Forceps

4.5.1.2. Knife Handles and Blades

4.5.1.3. Scissors

4.5.1.4. Needle Holders

4.5.1.5. Clamps

4.5.1.6. Hooks and Retractors

4.5.1.7. Others

4.6. Implants & Grafts

4.7. Equipment



Chapter 5. Oculoplastic Surgery Market: Procedure Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Oculoplastic Surgery Market: Procedure Movement Analysis

5.3. Oculoplastic Surgery Market by Procedure Outlook (USD Million)

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

5.5. Eyelid Surgery

5.6. Facelift

5.7. Brow Lift/Forehead Lift

5.8. Pediatric Oculoplastic Surgery

5.9. Orbital Surgery



Chapter 6. Oculoplastic Surgery Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Oculoplastic Surgery Market: End-use Movement Analysis

6.3. Oculoplastic Surgery Market by End-use Outlook (USD Million)

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

6.5. Hospitals and Clinics

6.6. Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Chapter 7. Oculoplastic Surgery Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Dashboard

7.2. Regional

Chapter Oculoplastic Surgery Market Movement Analysis

7.3. Oculoplastic Surgery Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product, Procedure and Material Product

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

7.5. North America



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Participant Categorization

8.2. Key Company Profiles

Surgical Holdings

Matrix Surgical USA

Integra LifeSciences

Stryker

FCI

Bolton Surgical Ltd.

RUMEX International Co.

BVI Medical.

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Bausch + Lomb

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9exxy2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment